Jujutsu Kaisen creator gifts special art to King Gnu, the maker of theme song

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season has left a lasting impact, especially with the jaw-dropping Shibuya Incident Arc. The talented MAPPA production team brought this intense storyline to life, creating waves in the anime world. Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime series in the world right now, and for a good reason.(MAPPA)

Unforgettable Soundtrack:

King Gnu, the band behind the theme song "SPECIALZ," received well-deserved recognition for their contribution to the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. Their musical prowess added another layer to the series, captivating fans.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

King Gnu's Dual Role:

Not only did King Gnu rock the second season, but they also composed the song "Ichizu" for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. This prequel focused on Yuta Okkotsu, expanding the Jujutsu Kaisen universe beyond Yuji Itadori.

Exciting Third Season Confirmed:

Good news for fans – Jujutsu Kaisen has been officially confirmed for a third season. The upcoming Culling Game arc promises a challenging journey for the Shibuya Incident survivors.

Gege Akutami's Unique Gifts:

In appreciation of King Gnu's contribution, Gege Akutami, the franchise creator, gifted the band members exclusive items. These include signatures featuring Gojo and Sukuna, the iconic characters who recently clashed in a major battle.

Animated Showdown to Remember:

The autographed items, including King Gnu merch shirts, add a personal touch. Fans can anticipate the animated rendition of Gojo and Sukuna's epic clash – a standout moment in the series.

Insider Hint at Manga's End:

During the Jump Festa anime event, Akutami hinted that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga might be approaching its conclusion. While this might be the manga's final shonen event, anime fans can still expect more seasons to unfold on their screens.

Television Series Catching Up:

Despite manga hints at closure, the television series is set to continue adapting the source material. With a few more seasons likely in the pipeline, Jujutsu Kaisen enthusiasts can look forward to more thrilling adventures.

Jujutsu Kaisen has become a cultural phenomenon, blending intense storytelling with a remarkable soundtrack. With a third season on the horizon, the journey of Yuji Itadori and his companions is far from over.