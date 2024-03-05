Jujutsu Kaisen-Fortnite collaboration coming soon? New leaks hint at 2nd ambitious crossover

Fortnite and Jujutsu Kaisen are two such brands that sprout from the mainstream branches of their respective domains. The gaming scene has been consumed with Fortnite, not to forget its multitude of dynamic crossovers in the past few years. Parallel to its success story is that of Jujutsu Kaisen's saga in the anime and manga universe. A brand-new leak surrounding Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 has suggested another upcoming collaboration between the two worlds at the top of their own game. Jujutsu Kaisen's second crossover with Fortnite teased. Epic Games has yet to comment officially. (Fortnite)

The previous JJK x Fortnite collab launched fan-favourite characters' (Megumi, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo and Yuji Itadori) skins. Gamers who shared weeb roots instantly fell head over heels for the ambitious crossover that saw these characters' Cursed Techniques being translated into in-game features. Here's the word on the second teased collaboration:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Jujutsu Kaisen - Fortnite collaboration no. 2:

Epic Games has a good idea of how well the previous crossover enterprise fared among fans. Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 leaks, fresh out of the oven, prove that the game company is looking for a similar boom.

Also read: Haikyu vs Demon Slayer: Japanese Box Office declares new favourite movie

On Monday, March 4, reliable Fortnite scooper @ShiinaBR revealed word on the expected Fortnite X Jujutsu Kaisen Wave 2. Their tweet reads:

"A few hours ago, it was spotted in the Fortnite API that there *COULD* be a new Skin Cup for Jujutsu Kaisen in Season 2 👀

I personally haven't heard anything about Wave 2 yet, but this finding points to it."

In turn, they'd based their revelations on findings from another leaker - @LeakySussed. Their original post on X (formerly Twitter) said: “Take this with a grain of salt, this could be changed in the upcoming future.”

We may see a wave 2 of JJK skins due to an upcoming Skin Cup being developed for Season 2."

In any case, fans can expect a similar offering from Epic Games if the collaboration pulls through again. Official sources have not announced any such claims about Jujutsu Kaisen's return to the game's layout.

At the moment, Fortnite players are gearing up for the anticipated Fortnite x Avatar: The Last Airbender crossover in April 2024. This revelation is also based on a reliable leak, which means that JJK's comeback will evidently be slated for a later time.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will be released on March 8, 2024. It's set to shift its focus to Greek mythology, with the possibility of fan-favourite Midas' return.