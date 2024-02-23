New Avatar The Last Airbender projects on the way: Animated movie sequel, spinoffs and more

“The journey of the Avatar continues, " said the official sources on the Avatar The Last Airbender Instagram page months ago. The past announcement is catching the heat again as the Netflix live-action adaptation has resulted in another misfired reincarnation. Releasing on the streamer on February 21, the new series has equally rehashed millions of nostalgic childhood memories while slashing them apart. Avatar Studios reveals the upcoming slate of animated Avatar The Last Airbender projects, including sequels and spin-offs.(X)

Luckily, as the supposed distressing disaster fades away, it has made room for better and brighter updates for the animated Avatar universe and its fans. Here's what you can expect from the action-packed world of this speculative fiction franchise.

Avatar The Last Airbender projects coming up next

Starting in 2025, Avatar Studios (launched by Nickelodeon, in association with Paramount+ in 2021 to expand the Avatar universe) has plans to release a new animated movie and show every year.

Avatar The Last Airbender New Movie - Adult Gaang

A new animated film is set to resume the action of the original Nickelodeon series. Serving as a sequel to the old title, the upcoming movie is slated to premiere theatrically on October 10, 2025, if all goes well. Reports suggest that the next chapter will follow the protagonists- Aang, Katara, Sokka, Zuko and Toph - in their late 20s to early 30s.

This project was originally announced in 2021, along with the revelation of the Avatar Studios banner, a division solely dedicated to the franchise's advancement. Lauren Montgomery, who was involved in creating Voltron: Legendary Defender, is reportedly directing this film.

2. Next Avatar animated series - The Legend of Korra sequel - New Earth Avatar

In 2022, Avatar News released an exclusive report announcing the next Avatar's arrival in the animated universe. This series, scheduled for a 2025 premiere on Paramount+, will reveal Aang and Korra's successor.

Since the animated Avatar movie has been listed as Avatar Studios' first official project, it's likely for the new character-driven show to follow suit. It will be set 100 years after Korra.

Another movie with this Earth Avatar at the focus is also in the works. However, details for the same are blurry at the moment.

3. Avatar spinoff: Animated Zuko movie

Avatar News' reports also confirmed the Zuko-centric movie's arrival sometime in 2026. The movie has been officially moved to Paramount's schedules and is expected to release on the big screen. This film has been listed as Avatar Studios' second animated premiere following the anticipated 2025 adult Team Avatar feature.

4. Avatar spinoff: Undated Kyoshi movie

The same reports also address the confusion around the Kyoshi movie. It's still a part of the upcoming Avatar Studios slate, but it has been moved to the undated sphere.

While the 2024 Netflix series may have divided the fandom, the schedules listed for 2025 and ahead mark a step in the right direction for the animated narrative's progress.