Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254: When and where to read, what to expect and more

The world of Jujutsu Kaisen is abuzz with excitement as Chapter 254 is poised to captivate fans on Sunday, March 24, 2024. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 is coming by end of this month(Viz Media)

In this fantastical realm where humanity is under siege by sinister curses, the Jujutsu Sorcerers stand as the last bastion of hope, battling to protect the world from these dark entities. The upcoming chapter is set to propel the intense conflict with the formidable Sukuna, a threat of catastrophic proportions.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 release date and time

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254will go live on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The release times for JJK 254 are anticipated as follows, based on historical release patterns:

United States: 8 AM PT / 10 AM CT / 11 AM ET

Japan: Monday, March 25, at 12 AM JST

ALSO READ| One Piece chapter 1110 spoilers: Zoro's sword shines bright over Lucci as Gorosei's transformation stuns fans

Where can you watch Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254?

Fans of the manga can surf the online pages they find on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s Manga Plus platform, and Shonen Jump+ app. While chapters 252 and 253 are available for free on Shonen Jump, a small subscription fee of $2.99/month that enables a full access to the library with over 15,000 manga chapters is a golden opportunity to Jujutsu Kaisen fans and manga lovers in particular giving an access to its iconic series such as One Piece, One Punch Man

Recap of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253

The climaxes in the recent chapter were that Sukuna and Maki were in a big fight where Sukuna beat Maki. The cliff-hanging chapter ended on a nail-biting edge, and so the viewers were hung over like a breeze to learn about the startling contest result.

What can we expect from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 254?

The book further contains a crucial point which hints a confrontation between Sukuna and Kusakabe. Adding this confrontation into the storyline puts alongside a layer of uncertainty for the fans of the manga following the flashback that the reader saw on Chapter 253 as it makes the readers speculate on how the story will progress.

ALSO READ| Netflix One Piece Live-Action Season 2 gets exciting release date update; filming starts soon

The Chapter 254 might constantly monitor the situation by Sukuna-Kusakabe or introducing another unrelated move that might make the combat turn another way. Gege Akutami’s capacity for the unforeseen plot turns give the tale its own feeling of wonderingness and unexpectedness which makes the story equally engaging as it is interesting.