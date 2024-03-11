Solo Leveling Episode 10: Exact release date and time, where to watch and more

In the previous episode of Solo Leveling, fans saw new developments in Jinwoo's quests when he successfully returned from the D-rank dungeon. As Episode 10 is expected to be more battle-centric, the anticipation is growing among fans. Based on Chugong's webcomic of the same name, Solo Leveling is 2024's most popular anime series. Ahead of the next episode's release, here's what you need to know: Solo Leveling Episode 10 release date is confirmed(A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling Episode 10 release date and time

The Episode titled, What is This, a Picnic? is scheduled to be released on Sunday, March 17, at 12 am JST. As the exact release time varies for different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Time zone Time Date Day PST 7 am March 16 Saturday CST 9 am March 16 Saturday EST 10 am March 16 Saturday GMT 3 pm March 16 Saturday ACST 2 am March 17 Sunday

Where to watch Solo Leveling Episode 10?

Solo Leveling Episode 10 will first air in Japan on networks like Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, CBC, and YTV. Meanwhile, international fans can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay. It is important to note that the platform requires a subscription to watch the action-fantasy animated series.

What to expect from Solo Leveling Episode 10?

The upcoming episode is most likely to adapt chapters 35 to 38 from its namesake webcomic. Fans speculate that Episode 10 will delve deeper into the growing relationship between Joohee and Jinwoo. It is also expected that the latter will set out on yet another dungeon adventure but this time around with Jinho, along with their “strike squad.”

Fans excited for Solo Leveling Episode 10

After the preview for the upcoming episode was released, fans flocked to social media to express their excitement. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Hope you guys have 10 more seasons planned :) 500 episodes, thank you.” Another said, “Solo Leveling only took 8 episodes to make the top 10 of my all time favorite anime.”