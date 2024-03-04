 Solo Leveling Episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect - Hindustan Times
Solo Leveling Episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect

Mar 04, 2024

Based on Chugong's webcomic of the same name, Solo Leveling has emerged as one of the most famous anime series of all time. Much to fans' relief, there won't be a delay in the release of Episode 9, unlike the previous episode. Here's what we know so far:

Solo leveling Episode 9 release date is finally confirmed(A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling Episode 9 release date and time

Solo Leveling Episode 9, titled You've Been Hiding Your Skill, is scheduled to be released on Sunday, March 10 at 12 am JST. However, the release date and time varies across different regions. You can check the schedule according to your time zone below.

Time zoneTimeDateDay
PST7 amMarch 9Saturday
CST9 amMarch 9Saturday
EST10 amMarch 9Saturday
GMT3 pmMarch 9Saturday
ACST2 amMarch 10Sunday

Where to watch Solo Leveling Episode 9?

The episode will first be broadcast in Japan on networks like Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, CBC, and YTV. Meanwhile, international fans can stream Solo Leveling episodes online on Crunchyroll after a short delay. However, it is important to note that the platform requires a subscription.

What happened in Solo Leveling Episode 8?

In the previous episode, fans saw several original anime scenes. The opening scene featured Jin-Woo standing at his mother's bedside before accepting Yoo Jinho's offer to complete 19 raids. Additionally, other important scenes included Cha Hae-In's training recruitment by Yoojin Construction's Guild. Episode 8 ended with the reunion of Song Chi-Yul and Jin-Woo and their old team members at a low-ranking gate.

What to expect from Solo Leveling Episode 9?

The next episode is likely to adapt chapters 29 and 30 from the original manhwa, focusing on another one of Jinwoo's spoiled raids. Fans can also expect the group to encounter lower-ranking beasts in the dungeon.

