US man suffers scorpion sting on testicles while sleeping in a Las Vegas hotel

Michael Farchi, a resident of Agoura Hills, had an unexpected and distressing encounter during his time at the Venetian's Palazzo Tower in Las Vegas, USA. While peacefully sleeping, Farchi was jolted awake by an intense and agonising pain in his testicles, which was caused due to a scorpion sting, reported CBS News. The scorpion was found clinging to the man's boxers. (Unsplash)

"I woke up with sharp pain in my private area. Didn't know what it was. I reached my hand to see what was happening under the covers and got another sharp pain," Farchi told ABC Los Angeles affiliate KABC.

As per ABC News, when he reached down to find the source of his excruciating pain, he discovered the scorpion clinging to his boxers. The small, venomous creature stung him at least three to four times. The exact species of scorpion and the toxicity level of its venom are not clear. (Also Read: Scorpion bites woman passenger onboard Air India flight)

He then visited a nearby hospital to receive treatment and later reported the incident to the hotel staff. He stated that he still needed to pay for the hotel. He is now suing Venetian's Palazzo Tower for an unspecified amount.

Farchi's attorney, Brian Virag, said to ABC News, "Nobody staying in Vegas needs to be exposed to deadly scorpions while they're sleeping, let alone on their private parts, their testicles."

Although Virag expressed confidence in the resort's policies and processes to prevent circumstances similar to the one Farchi encountered, the attorney suggested that it is another matter entirely to guarantee that the procedures are being followed. He also pressed on the fact that it is a good idea to always inspect a hotel room and its surrounding areas upon checking in, reported 8newsnow.

Venetian's Palazzo Tower told 8newsnow that, “The resort has protocols for all incidents, and we can confirm they were followed in this incident.”