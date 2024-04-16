Taylor Swift ‘is not important’: Courtney Love also bashes Beyonce, Lana Del Rey, others; incites furious hate train

The Courtney Love hate train is live and viral. After her 2021 beef with Olivia Rodrigo, the former Hole singer has once again ignited her string of slash-and-burn callouts for several modern-day pop divas, including Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Lana Del Rey and Madonna. Courtney Love on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2014.

In an all-encompassing interview with UK's The Standard, the American songstress not only name-dropped the high-charting icons of the music industry, but also took swipes at each one of them.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The People vs. Larry Flynt actress burned a hole in Taylor Swift's legacy. Finding her a bore, Love said: “Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she's not interesting as an artist.”

Love has flipped back and over from her previous claims made via a 2021 Facebook post, wherein she hailed Swift as an “aspirational huge role model for many young women.” Looks like the love has gone cold between the “occasional hair twin/neighbour(s).”

Also read | Taylor Swift reacts to Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's SNL version of All Too Well

Courtney Love takes a dig at pop divas Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Lana Del Rey and others

The outspoken RuPaul's Drag Race guest star then fired shots at the recent Coachella headliner, Lana Del Rey. Having fallen out of love with the Summertime Sadness singer as well, Courtney exclaimed why she should take “seven years off.”

“I haven't liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song,” she said of Del Rey. The Hole frontwoman was sweet on Rey's music up until Take Me Home, Country Roads, but she ultimately dropped her from her playlist, too. Her latest verbal reversal falls off track from her yesteryear branding of Del Rey as a “music genius”

Jumping on to her next target, Love didn't mince her words while addressing her outright hatred for Madonna. “I don't like her and she doesn't like me. I loved Desperately Seeking Susan, but for the city of New York as much as her,” she declared.

The grunge icon shared her current affinity for Nina Simone, Billie Holiday, Patti Smith and Debbie Harry, but there's no saying if this will stick in the long run, especially since she traded some words for Beyonce's latest genre switch-up.

Also read | Billy Joel fans go ballistic after ‘Piano Man’ cut short by CBS at The 100th concert special

“I like the idea of Beyonce doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much,” she began her comments on the Cowboy Carter album maker, only to disregard her music altogether later.

While Love appreciated the boom of successful women in the music industry, she held no regard for the “cliche” direction they're all headed in. Her bombshell claims eventually went viral online, expectedly for all unsmiling reasons.

The multi-hyphenate hate spread across fandoms, inciting Swifites, Beyhive and Lana's army to put up arms against her.

Reactions to Courtney Love's diss series

“Seems like she just hates other women artists, which is sad,” came one reply on X/Twitter. While some questioned if she didn't like “music at all,” others also recalled her dragging Olivia Rodrigo through the mud in 2021 for supposedly plagiarising the album art of her record Live Through This.

Rodrigo's Sour Prom Concert film's promo art vaguely resembled Love's rock band record cover. Ultimately, fans gave her flak, considering her own concept an unoriginal rip-off. "I love when #CourtneyLove accuses others of stealing when there’s literally nothing original about herself,” an X user pointed out back then.

Love's brand-new interview has once again brought in heavy-handed backlash as fans are getting tired of her unimaginative and “envious” narrative – as highlighted by comments like “women who hate women are sooo boring.”