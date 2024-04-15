Taylor Swift reacts to Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's SNL version of All Too Well

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt put an end to the “Barbenheimer” debate during the opening monologue of the latest Saturday Night Live episode. The 43-year-old actor bid farewell to his iconic role as Ken from Greta Gerwig's Barbie. The highlight of the satirical monologue was Blunt and Gosling's version of Taylor Swift's hit song All Too Well. Like the audience, the Cruel Summer hitmaker was left amazed by their performance. Taylor Swift reacts to Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's version of All Too Well(AFP)

Putting their Barbie-Oppenheimer dispute aside, Blunt and Gosling joined forces to deliver an innovative rendition of Swift's hit song to promote their upcoming film. With satirical takes on their respective characters from two of the biggest films of 2023, they concluded with, “And you really should see The Fall Guy.”

Their duet received a nod from the All Too Well crooner herself on social media. Swift shared SNL's reel of the monologue on her Instagram story along with the message, “All Too Well (Ryan and Emily's version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is everything.” The Midnights singer also shared the message on X, formerly Twitter.

Their performance comes ahead of the release of The Fall Guy, directed by David Leitch. Alongside Gosling and Blunt, others who are starring as the lead cast are Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham, Stephanie Hsu, and Teresa Palmer, along with a special appearance by Lee Majors. Based on Glen A. Larson's cult classic television series, the action-comedy film is set to release on May 3.

The latest SNL monologue went viral on social media, reaping praises from netizens. One user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “One of the most iconic monologues in SNL history, calling it now.” Another said, “Ryan Gosling's monologue is pure magic, captivating audiences with every word he speaks. Amazing!” Yet another wrote, “Hands down, one of the funniest SNL's ever!!”