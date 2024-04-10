 Calvin Harris' wife says she listens to his ex Taylor Swift's songs when he isn't around - Hindustan Times
Calvin Harris' wife says she listens to his ex Taylor Swift's songs when he isn't around

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 10, 2024 07:46 PM IST

Calvin Harris' wife Vick Hope said on her radio show that listens to Taylor Swift when he isn't home. Taylor and Calvin dated for a while from 2015-2016.

Everyone love Taylor Swift, even her exes' wives. After Joe Jonas' ex-wife Sophie Turner and Taylor Lautner's wife Taylor Dome, Calvin Harris' wife Vick Hope has also confessed to being a fan of Miss Americana. Vick, who is a radio host, said that she listens to Taylor's songs when the singer-DJ isn't home. (Also read: Kylie Kelce opens up about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's ‘amazing’ romance: ‘Always cheering on Uncle Trav’)

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris dated in 2015. He is now married to Vick Hope.
Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris dated in 2015. He is now married to Vick Hope.

Just a little fill

Vick and her co-hosts on her show Going Home with Vick, Katie and Jamie were taking audience questions in a fresh segment. Someone asked what they do when their partners aren't around. A listener said she listens to “all the tunes he hates while I dance." After hesitating a bit about taking Taylor's name, Vick also said, "As soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift."

“That's just when I get my little fill — just a little fill. Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system and then it's done,” Vick said on the show.

Fans of Taylor Swift loved Vick's candid confession. “Vick hope for prime minister,” read a tweet. Another wrote, “I heard this live almost crashed the car. She’s a queen.” “She’s a beautiful, confident woman with a great sense of humour. She knows she has nothing to worry about, everyone has exes they just aren’t usually as worldwide famous and adored as his,” wrote another person.

Taylor and Calvin's story

Calvin and Taylor dated from 2015 to 2016. Taylor even co-wrote his song This Is What You Came For, sung by Rihanna. Their split wasn't really very amicable. Calvin is said to have written the song My Way about Taylor's disloyalty.

After their split, Taylor dated Tom Hiddleston and Joe Alwyn. She is now dating NFL player Travis Kelce. Calvin and Vick got married in September 2022.

