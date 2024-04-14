SNL Weekend Update: Caitlin Clark dunks on Michael Che's sexist joke; Colin Jost presents receipts

Michael Che got served big time during the Saturday Night Live's latest Weekend Update segment. Opening the bulletin with the announcement that the University of Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired. To which, he quipped, “and replaced with an apron.” Michael Che and basketball champ Caitlin Clark on SNL's Weekend Update.(Saturday Night Live)

Lucky for him, Clark was there to hand it back to Che. The crowd didn't feel Che's joke either and treated it with dozens of gasps. The SNL Weekend Update host playfully retracted his remarks and added, “Well, the NBA draft is this Monday, and Iowa star Caitlin Clark is expected to be the number one pick.”

Clark joined the show to comment and was greeted with resounding applause. Once the cheers died down, she hit Che hard with an epic roast.

SNL Weekend Update: Caitlin Clark roasts Michael Che

Che welcomed her to settle in, claiming, “I am a fan, Caitlin, by the way.” Clark quickly batted away, questioning his intent with the apron joke. Taking charge of the moment, she swiftly him a cold one and retorted, “You make a lot of jokes about women's sports, don't you, Michael?”

While Che didn't count them as “a lot,” his co-host Colin Jost took a swing at him, playing a series of receipts addressing the accusation. He played out several videos featuring Che dragging women's sports. Jost's “supercut” presented a clip wherein Che described the WNBA as an AI-generated mistake and other instances supporting Clark's claims.

Thereafter, Clark reeled the focus back to her by pointing out that she couldn't read jokes as well as Che. To prove her point, she rolled out a list of jokes she'd written for Che to read out loud.

Che cracked the first one open: “The Indiana Fever have the first pick in this Monday's draft. A reminder that Indiana Fever is a WNBA team and not what Michael Che gave to dozens of women at Purdue University.” More such jokes at Che's expense kept dropping, and Clark was evidently satisfied with it all.

Clark also came bearing gifts for the SNL star - an apron signed by her. Just like that, she delivered poetic justice.

Who is Caitlin Clark?

The American basketball player is deemed one of the greatest collegiate star players of all time. #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is the recipient of countless awards, who led the Iowa women's basketball team to their first NCAA women's basketball championship showdown.

Per the University of Iowa Athletics, the 6-ft tall player was unanimously named the Big Ten Player of the Year during the 2023-24 game season. She's also the “first Iowa women’s basketball player to be named First Team All-Big Ten in four years of competition.”

About the 2024 WNBA Draft

The 2024 WNBA Draft will finally decide where Clark is headed next professionally. It's slated to take place on Monday, April 15, at 7:30 pm ET at Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn. The live coverage will commence at 7 pm ET on ESPN and stream on ESPN+.

WNBA's Indiana Fever has the first pick this year. It's quite likely that they will welcome Clark with open arms this Monday.