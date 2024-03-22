 GUTS (Spilled): Olivia Rodrigo releases deluxe album, music video for Obsessed - Hindustan Times
GUTS (Spilled): Olivia Rodrigo releases deluxe album, music video for Obsessed

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 22, 2024 05:18 PM IST

Check out the full tracklist for Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS (Spilled) deluxe album, watch music video for Obsessed

Olivia Rodrigo released the deluxe version of her album GUTS on Friday, March 22. The 21-year-old singer made the surprise announcement during the second night of her GUTS World Tour stop in Chicago. The deluxe version, titled GUTS (Spilled), will consist of five additional songs on top of the original tracklist. Following the on-stage performance, Rodrigo later took to Instagram to share the news along with a carousel of photos from her performance at the United Center Wednesday night.

Olivia Rodrigo has released her deluxe album GUTS (Spilled)(Instagram/ Olivia Rodrigo)
Olivia Rodrigo has released her deluxe album GUTS (Spilled)(Instagram/ Olivia Rodrigo)

GUTS (Spilled) out today, check out full tracklist

In addition to the release of her album, Rodrigo also unveiled the music video for her new track, Obsessed. The Vampire singer shared a celebratory post on Instagram with the caption, “GUTS (spilled) is out!!!!! and the music video for obsessed too!!! I made obsessed with @dan_nigro and @st_vincent almost 3 years ago (🤯) and I’m so stoked it’s finally out in the world.”

“It’s always been one of my favorites and it’s been so fun to play live every night on tour. I’m so proud of the songs stranger, girl I’ve always been, and scared of my guitar as well and especialllyyy excited about so american. hope you guys dig!!!!!! the GUTS have been spilled!!!! she added.”

You can check out the full tracklist below:

  1. All American B**ch
  2. Bad Idea Right?
  3. Vampire
  4. Lacy
  5. Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
  6. Making the Bed
  7. Logical
  8. Get Him Back
  9. Love Is Embarrassing
  10. The Grudge
  11. Pretty Isn’t Pretty
  12. Teenage Dream
  13. Obsessed
  14. Girl I’ve Always Been
  15. Scared of My Guitar
  16. Stranger
  17. So American

Watch the music video for Obsessed below:

Fans excited for Olivia Rodrigo's deluxe album GUTS (Spilled)

As the album dropped today, fans flocked to the comment section of Rodrigo's Instagram posts, sharing their reactions to the new songs. One fan commented, “Olivia Rodriguez, that little Mexican girl that’s been crying, is now releasing her guts.” One more said, “A long time coming!!!! You’re the best!!!” Yet another fan commented, “been obsessed with obsessed !! so happy I can listen on Spotify <3”

