Justin Timberlake announces Forget Tomorrow World Tour, here's how to get tickets
Justin Timberlake is making a full-fledged comeback into the musical scene. The 42-year-old singer released a brand-new single, Selfish, on Thursday. During his recent appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Timberlake revealed he's ready to hit the road for the first time in five years. During the late-night show, the Mirrors singer announced his upcoming The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.
The Better Place singer is set to kick off his world tour in late April. This comes after Timberlake revealed his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was. His first LP since 2018's Man of the Woods, Timberlake's sixth studio album, will be released on March 15. During his appearance on the show, he told host Fallon, “Oh yeah, I’m going on tour.”
How to get tickets for Forget Tomorrow World Tour?
The presales for Forget The World Tour will begin next week, starting with a fan club presale on Monday, January 29. Those enrolled in the fan club will be emailed a unique code, which will allow them to purchase tickets. Since Citi is the official card for the tour, Citi card members will have access to presale beginning Tuesday, January 30. Meanwhile, the general sales will begin on Friday, February 2.
Full list of dates for Forget Tomorrow World Tour
Full list of dates for the North American leg of the Forget Tomorrow World Tour are:
Monday, April 29 – Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC
Thursday, May 2 – Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Monday, May 6 – SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
Friday, May 10 – T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Tuesday, May 14 – Pechanga Arena San Diego in San Diego, California
Friday, May 17 – Kia Forum in Inglewood, California
Tuesday, May 21 – Footprint Center in Phoenix
Wednesday, May 29 – Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
Friday, May 31 – Moody Center in Austin, Texas
Tuesday, June 4 – Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
Thursday, June 6 – BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Monday, June 10 – State Farm Arena in Atlanta
Wednesday, June 12 – PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Friday, June 14 – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Saturday, June 15 – Kaseya Center in Miami
Friday, June 21 – United Center in Chicago
Tuesday, June 25 – Madison Square Garden in New York
Saturday, June 29 – TD Garden in Boston
Wednesday, July 3 – CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore
Thursday, July 4 – Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania
Sunday, July 7 – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Tuesday, July 9 – Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky