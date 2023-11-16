SiM brings Attack on Titan's 'The Rumbling' to life in North American tour

As the curtains close on the epic tale of the Scout Regiment in Attack on Titan, the resonance of its impactful themes continues to echo. The renowned band behind one of the anime's most powerful tracks, "The Rumbling," is gearing up to tour North America next year, bringing the essence of the series' grand finale to fans across the continent. SiM's 'The Rumbling' Tour brings Attack on Titan's Grand Finale to North America.

"The Rumbling," not just a musical masterpiece, was also the ominous name of the army of Colossal Titans lying dormant within Paradis' walls. Sim, the band responsible for this iconic track, perfectly encapsulated the terror and power of the Rumbling, mirroring Eren Jaeger's emotional turmoil as he executed his genocidal plan.

Sim's upcoming North American tour promises fans an immersive experience, allowing them to relive the pivotal moments of Attack on Titan.

Sim's upcoming North American tour promises fans an immersive experience, allowing them to relive the pivotal moments of Attack on Titan. The tour, scheduled from April to May next year, will span across the country, offering enthusiasts a chance to connect with the series on a profound level.

Tickets for this electrifying performance go on sale this week, starting November 15th. Fans can secure their spots by visiting the official website and using the code “CRUNCHYROLL.”

While the anime may have concluded, there's one more tale in store for fans of the Scout Regiment. Creator Hajime Isayama is set to release a new artbook next year, unveiling not only captivating artwork but also a fresh narrative within the beloved Attack on Titan universe. While details of the new story remain shrouded in mystery, Isayama has hinted at it by focusing on the enigmatic Captain Levi.

As Attack on Titan's legacy lives on through SiM's tour and Isayama's upcoming artbook, fans can continue to delve into the rich tapestry of this iconic anime, celebrating its impact on the anime world for years to come.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON