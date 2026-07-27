Mumbai, Prime Video on Monday announced that the second season of "The Traitors" will premiere on August 13 with filmmaker Karan Johar set to return as host. Karan Johar hosted 'The Traitors' returns for second season

"The Traitors", an Indian adaptation of the international reality format, will feature 21 celebrity players in a game of trust and betrayal to win the title.

Dharmatic Entertainment has collaborated with independent distributor All3Media International for the local adaptation of the format that has been made in 40 territories worldwide.

"The response to the first season of 'The Traitors' exceeded all expectations-it didn't just entertain; it became a cultural moment," said Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

"...With season two, the stakes are higher, the gameplay is sharper, the drama is more intense, and the new line-up of players will keep audiences on the edge of their seats at every turn. We're thrilled to have Karan Johar return as the host and master orchestrator, and we can't wait for audiences to experience another extraordinary season."

Sabrina Duguet, EVP, AC, All3Media International, said the Indian adaptation of 'The Traitors' struck a powerful chord with viewers

"... We couldn't be more delighted to see it return for another thrilling chapter. The passion, engagement, and sheer obsession from fans have been extraordinary, and we're excited to build on that momentum with season two. Our collaboration with Prime Video India continues to deliver a version of the format that feels both fresh and authentic to its core while pushing the boundaries of reality entertainment," she said.

Dharmatic Entertainment said they are thrilled to bring audiences a second season that's "bigger, bolder, and more dramatic".

"Having redefined the reality genre in India, the upcoming season is set to raise the bar yet again."

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