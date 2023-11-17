ITZY’s Lia to sit out of upcoming world tour and comeback in 2024 due to anxiety; unveils solo track for upset MIDZY

ITZY member Lia will be continuing her hiatus due to health concerns. She first announced the news of her break in September. Her agency YGP Entertainment revealed she has been diagnosed with anxiety for which she won't be participating in the upcoming comeback of the girl group in January 2024. Also read: ITZY's Lia to take a break over ‘extreme tension’ ITZY Lia's single BLOSSOM will be a part of the group's upcoming comeback album.

Lia's agency on her health update

Soompi quoted Lia's agency saying, “Hello. This is JYPE. This is an announcement regarding the status of ITZY member Lia’s health and her activities hereafter. Currently, Lia is experiencing tension and symptoms of anxiety when carrying out scheduled activities. She was diagnosed with anxiety disorder as a result of examination from a specialized medical institution, and she is currently focusing on treatment.”

“After adequate discussion with Lia and the members, it was decided that Lia will be absent from the production of [ITZY’s] new album in January 2024 as well as their world tour in order to consider the recovery of her health as the top priority," it added.

Lia's single Blossom will be dropped

Keeping the upset fans in mind, Lia's single Blossom which was recorded in advance, will now be a part of the group's comeback album. A lyrics video of Blossom has been unveiled.

The agency added, “For fans who must be upset by the news, Lia’s solo track Blossom that was prepared in advance will be included in the album, and a lyric video was revealed today. We ask for warm support and love from many fans. We will continuously take the best possible measures for Lia’s recovery. We once again thank the fans who always cherish ITZY.”

Lia unveils single BLOSSOM

Meanwhile, Lia took to her Instagram handle and shared a handwritten letter for her worried fans. She wrote, “MIDZY (ITZY’s fan club) whom I miss, hello, this is Lia. I am directly relaying an update with a handwritten letter for fans who must be worried.”

“After much thought, I will not be able to participate in the upcoming album production and world tour, and I plan on taking time to focus more on recovering my health. I am also revealing my solo track Blossom along with a lyric video for fans who must be upset,” she also said and went on to add, “It is a song filled with my sincerity that I want to express to fans. Our MIDZY, are you doing well? I am doing somewhat well in my own way. I promise to return more improved and healthier, enough to repay the support given by MIDZY during this time we cannot spend together! Thank you for always trusting and waiting for me,” she added.

ITZY

ITZY was formed and debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2019. The group consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna.

HELPLINE INFO:



If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON