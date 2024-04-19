Taylor Swift sings 'I'm Having His Baby'; fans warn Joe Alwyn to 'run': 5 TTPD tracks referencing ex trouble

Taylor Swift's explosive new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is dropping cryptic clues song by song, leaving fans scrambling to decipher hidden meanings and references. One particularly intriguing track, But Daddy I Love Him, throws listeners a curveball with lyrics seemingly referencing her past relationship with the much-talked about singer's ex Joe Alwyn. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn.

Social media has erupted with theories, with some asking Joe Alwyn to "run" for the hills. One thing's clear: The Tortured Poets Department is a heartbreakingly raw exploration of a past relationship, leaving a trail of unanswered questions in its way.

Taylor Swift drops ‘But Daddy I Love Him’

The lyrics of the track which has caught everyone’s attention online goes: "Running with my dress unbuttoned, screaming, 'But Daddy I love him! I'm having his baby... No, I'm not! But you should see your faces!” Taylor has a habit of lyrically exploring her past relationships and fans love decoding those linking one story to another. However, with the release of The Tortured Poets Department, the only name every Swifties will ‘hate’ forever is probably Taylor’s ex Joe Alwyn, with whom the singer had a 6 year relationship.

“raise ur hand if she scared u,” a fan wrote on X (twitter) Another chimed in “Gosh i had a panic attack.” “Joe Alwyn run for your life,” chimed one more after going through all the trouble lyrics mentioned in the track.

So Long London

"You want me to let Joe Alwyn breathe freely after So Long London? Would you let a man live freely if he hurt your mother?" This song has fans convinced that no other of Taylor's exes would fit the lyrics better than Joe.

The lyrics: “Just how low did you think I’d go/Before I’d self implode.” “Every breath feels like the rarest air/When you’re not sure if he wants to be there.” “Holding tight to your quiet resentment/And my friends said it isn’t right to be scared/Every day of a love affair.” “And you say I abandoned the ship/But I was going with it/My white knuckle dying grip.”

Next up- Loml

The six-year relationship between Joe and Taylor faced many hurdles, but the couple managed to keep it low-key while trying to thrive. They often dealt with engagement rumours during their long-term romance. However, the new track of Taylor appears to confirm that they never progressed beyond envisioning their future together.

“You s–t talked me under the table / talking rings and talking cradles / I wish I could un-recall how we almost had it all,” the lyrics say.

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

In 2023, Taylor faced a tumultuous time as reports of her split with Alwyn surfaced just days before her Eras tour. Despite this, during her performances, she showed resilience and did not let the depressing phase affect her body language or facial expression. However, in the new track of TTPD "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," has a lot to tell about the phase she dealt with alone.

“Lights, camera bitch smile / even when you want to die,” she sings. “All the pieces of me shattered as the crowd was chanting, ‘More!'”

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

The 14th and final track, potentially about Alwyn, sends a message to "the smallest man who lived," and fans believe this also has ties to her troubled past relationship.

“I don’t even want you back I just want to know / if rusting my sparkling summer was the goal,” reads the lyrics of the track.