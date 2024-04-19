Taylor Swift drops the Tortured Poets Department: Explores the depths of heartache

All’s fair in love and poetry...The Tortured Poets Department is here!! The wait is over! Taylor's unveiled her 11th studio masterpiece, after a surprise announcement at the 2024 Grammys. This album marks a bold new chapter, draped in a moody black-and-white aesthetic that whispers of poets, inkwells, and late-night musings. Taylor Swift unveils Fortnight - The first tear in The Tortured Poets Department

The Tortured Poets Department is out now

Fortnight featuring Post Malone

Taylor Swift has released her new album, featuring collaborations with Post Malone and Florence + The Machine. The album is now streaming on Apple Music. Co-written by Swift and Jack Antonoff, the song has a laid-back synth backdrop and a moderate speed. Swift's voice has an almost ethereal breath during the steady, recurring chorus, which is accentuated by a faint echo.

Track 2: The Tortured Poets Department

Track two of Taylor's Tortured Poets Department (headline song of the album) deepens the themes explored in Fortnight with fresh imagery and chilling graphics. She croons and dances around a dusty typewriter, a potent symbol of the album's creative spirit. The chorus finds the narrator grappling with their place in the industry, drawing a line between themself and established poetic legends like Dylan Thomas and Patti Smith. The song explores the battle for recognition and identity in the music industry, and subtle references to Charlie Puth give it an additional depth.

Fans ask how's Joe Alwyn doing?

“I swore you loved me, but where are the clues, I’m dying at the alter waiting for proof”!!!!!!!! I might be butchering the lyrics but hey! So Long, London."

The Tortured Poets Department total tracks

TTPD comprises 16 tracks, including four bonus tracks. Each edition of The Tortured Poets Department is named after one of these bonus songs: The Manuscript, The Bolter, The Albatross, and The Black Dog.”

Earlier during Eras tour schedule, Taylor shared her experience of working on her new album with fans during her stop in Melbourne. She said,“The things I was going through, the things I was writing about, it kind of reminded me why songwriting is something that like actually gets me through my life. I’ve never had an album where I needed songwriting more than I needed it on ‘Tortured Poets.’”