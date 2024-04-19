Taylor Swift's secret love letter to Travis TTPD: Swifties think THIS song is for Kelce

We are just hours away from the release of Taylor Swift’s historic 11th studio album. The Tortured Poets Department is set to drop in the United States at midnight Eastern time (0400 GMT Friday). Ahead of the highly anticipated release, parts of the album were leaked, with many fans dissecting a particular song, convinced it contains hidden messages and lyrical nods pointing directly to her beau, NFL star Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift fans can't contain their excitement ahead of TTPD release(Instagram/ Taylor Swift)

Decoding clues about Travis Kelce in TTPD

Taylor Swift's new album has sparked global interest. st. While fans are accustomed to her weaving stories about past relationships into her music, this time, speculation is focused on her ex Joe Alwyn. The duo reportedly dated for six long years without going public about their relationship. While 'The Tortured Poets Department' (TTPD) may explore this untold aspect of Swift’s love life, speculation is also centred around the song titled Alchemy, believed by many to be about her current boyfriend, NFL tight end Travis Kelce.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also read: How Taylor Swift could script history in the next few hours with Tortured Poets Department

Why fans think Alchemy is about Travis Kelce

Travis and Taylor officially started dating in the summer of 2023. The "Blank Space" singer attended almost every NFL game played by Kelce and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs. She was also there when the team won the Super Bowl that year. Words about touchdowns, teams, warming benches, winning streaks, trophies, cheers, and even being the best in the league may be found in the leaked version of the song Alchemy.

While many Swifties debate waiting for the official release to confirm the leaked lyrics, some claim the lyrics are unmistakably about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who led his NFL team to victory in February 2024.

Also read: Taylor Swift’s Tortured Poets Department LEAKS or AI hoax? Swifties in tizzy ahead of album release

“Wait maybe the alchemy is about Travis the fact that she says ‘touch down’ in the song is.. something. and ‘where’s the trophy’ he’s [sic] just comes running over to me.” A fan wrote on social media. Many others chimed in too. “Omg is the alchemy about Travis,” wrote another. “Ohh I did we miss such big details.”

What is TTPD about

Believe it or not, every detail seems to point towards the album being a savage jab at Taylor's ex, Joe Alwyn. Alwyn allegedly belonged to a group chat called The Tortured Man Club with fellow actors Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott. Taylor and Joe dated from 2016 until their breakup a year ago. Now, Swifties, Taylor's devoted fanbase, believe the album title is a likely reference to that very chat group.