Kansas City Chiefs' Rashee Rice wanted by the police? Horrifying 6-car accident dashcam video surfaces

Kansas City Chiefs' 23-year-old star Rashee Rice is reportedly linked to a heart-rending six-vehicle accident that occurred on a Dallas highway (Saturday). According to a recently surfaced dashcam video of the crash, obtained by ABC's WFAA-TV, a Corvette registered to the wide receiver was involved in the terrifying misadventure. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Rashee Rice #4 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The video shows two speeding sports cars - a Corvette and a Lamborghini SUV - losing control along the North Central Expressway. They eventually collided with four other vehicles around 6:20 pm local time. Dallas Police identified Rice's Corvette among the other cars involved in the crash. However, it remains unclear if Rice was present at the scene at the time of the major accident.

Although The Dallas Morning News initially claimed that the Super Bowl Champion was pursued by the police for more details, WFAA's report suggests that he's no longer being roped in as a suspect. Additionally, Josina Anderson, an NFL insider at CBS Sports, claimed that “Rashee Rice has retained counsel.”

Terrifying Dallas Car Crash: Any casualties?

Fortunately no serious damage was incurred to any lives involved in the mishap. Four people sustained minor injuries – with two taken to a local hospital and two treated at the scene.

The occupants of the high-speed sports cars fled the scene before the police arrived. Kayla Quinn, a 27-year-old, was said to be in one of the cars that crashed. She was reportedly in her Hyundai Accent when her car “was side-swiped on the driver's side while driving home.” Quinn was with her son as they were returning from the Fort Worth Zoo. Yet, no one stopped to check on them.

First responders treated Quinn's 4-year-old son at the scene while her shoulder was still hurting as she spoke to the media outlet. She provided them with a video, showing the impact of the accident that left her car “undrivable.”

Quinn alleged that the men involved in the crash walked out of the Lamborghini to rescue someone from the Corvette. Later, they reportedly also grabbed guns and bags from the cars before fledging the scene. Moreover, bystanders saw them walking away as well.

Who is Rashee Rice?

The North Texas native reportedly lives minutes away from the crash site. He graduated from Richland High School before switching to Southern Methodist University, where he played college football. The 23-year-old wide receiver was selected during the 2023 NFL draft. He also led the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl LVIII victory against the San Francisco 49ers with six catches for 39 yards.