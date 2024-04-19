Tortured Poets brutally roasts Kim Kardashian: Taylor Swift has some old beef to settle

A blunt jab at Kim? This might be the least expected twist from Taylor's The Tortured Poets Department. The past feud between Swift and Kardashian appears to have reached a boiling point with the release of the singer's 11th studio album. While fans were busy deciphering the meaning and tracks connection to Joe Alwyn and Taylor's exes, a few pointed out lyrics which looked like Taylor might have some old beef to settle. Kim Kardashian and North West shared a video on TikTok dancing to Taylor Swift's Shake It Off.

Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets reignites bitter feud

After releasing the 16-song track volume one of the album, Swift announced a surprise expansion and anthology of The Tortured Poets Department with 15 additional songs. ThanK, aIMee is the 24th track on the album, and fans speculate it has much to say about Kim. They were quick to point out that the song's lyrics were brutal and took a blunt jab at the Skims founder.

In one of the part, the Cruel Summer singer croons, "There's a bronze spray-tanned statue of you and a plaque underneath it / That threatens to push me down the stairs, at our school," a song about a mean schoolgirl.

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian feud

Swift and Kim's feud dates back to 2016 when Kim Kardashian's then-husband, Kanye West, released the song Famous, which included lyrics claiming Kanye made Taylor Swift famous. There was speculation that Swift had approved the lyrics, but the Grammy winner denied this. Subsequently, Kardashian released an edited, recorded phone call between the artists on social media which seemingly proved the opposite.

In the second part of thanK you aIMee, Taylor references Kim's 10-year-old daughter North, who is known for being active on TikTok alongside her mother. She sings, “And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues / And one day, your kid comes home singin' a song that only us two is gonna know is about you.”

“I DID NOT HAVE TAYLOR SWIFT GAGGING KIM KARDASHIAN ON MY 2024 BINGO CARD OMFG?????” A fan wrote on X. Others chimed in too, “taylor swift just made a diss track about kim kardashian in 2024.” “kim kardashian tomorrow when she wakes up to north singing thanK you alMee.” “she said f** the leakers, here is something for the double album truthers, fuck kim kardashian, f*** the drugs, fuck the cigarettes, f** that dumb , ball boy come here, i look good in a skin tight mini skirt like SHE JUST KEEPS GOING.”

After winning the Person of the Year award from TIME magazine in 2023, Taylor talked candidly about how Kim and Kanye's actions affected her."That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before. “ I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year." The pop star then added, “I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."