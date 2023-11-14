close_game
Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole blasts trolls over comments on 'half naked’ pictures with bikini post

Nov 14, 2023

“Who knew swimsuits on vacay was so criminalllllllllllll,” Kayla Nicole wrote in an Instagram post

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, has hit back at critics of “half-naked” pictures by sharing a bikini post. The influencer and model dated Travis from 2017 to 2022.

Kayla Nicole has now slammed an Instagram user who rebuked her for her clothes (iamkaylanicole/Instagram)

Kayla has now slammed an Instagram user who rebuked her for her clothes. Sharing a video where she is seen wearing a green bikini, she wrote, “Somebody said, “I’m unfollowing you because all you post is half naked pics.” Let me send you off with a parting gift baby. Who knew swimsuits on vacay was so criminalllllllllllll. This one is from @melissasimoneswim.”

Kayla became a topic of discussion amid rumours that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are dating. In early October, Kayla took to Instagram to explain how she received a “backlash.” The 31-year-old read out a lengthy statement in a video. She addressed what she said to“Black women, specifically,” and explained that her aim was “not to create division but to elevate and unite” listeners.

“They may call you a traitor for falling in love,” Kayla said. YYou’ll hope the ones closest will protect you but quickly realise people don’t protect what they don’t value.”

“They’ll say you’re too much … and in the same breath, tell you you’re not enough,” she continued. “Not successful enough, not wholesome enough, maybe not even intelligent enough. … They’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth.”

Kayle then urged her followers not to “participate in this tumultuous, often one-sided journey” and not “engage.” “Preserve your heart even when they try to quantify your character and test your boundaries. … You do not have to respond. Because there is power in your silence,” she said.

Kayla then said that she was tempted to ask “Why me?” but decided not to “give into this demoralizing and antiquated narrative” by clapping back. “I know I’m not alone,” she said. “On days I feel most inadequate, I have to remind myself that I am, have been and will always be more than enough.

“When the world gets dark and time gets hard and you feel like your back is against the wall and your hands are tied and nobody knows what it’s like to be you … this is only a small chapter in your story,” added, stressing that “therapy, prayer [and] community” were important.

