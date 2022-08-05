Camila Cabello, Pearl Jam to headline Lollapalooza amid ticket mess

What looked like a promising new chapter in the live music scene in India quickly turned to an unsavoury experience for music lovers, ever since acclaimed music fest, Lollapalooza opened early-bird tickets for its India edition on Monday evening.

First, users took to social media to complain about not receiving tickets that they had purchased through BookMyShow, following which the organisers issued an apology about the technical “glitch”. However, 24 hours later, the problem took a new form when several users shared that they received someone else’s tickets instead of their own. Srishti Das, a Delhi-NCR resident, had booked “about seven tickets” for her and her friends. However, she says, “I still haven’t received my tickets. I have received two WhatsApp messages with two different registration numbers, and both of them don’t belong to me! It is confusing and traumatic.”

Das is not the only one who experienced this. A Twitter user shared a screenshot and wrote that they received tickets to the upcoming music festival when they never booked any in the first place. Another user, Rahul Rajan, who “used his social media account to amplify many such voices”, was confused about his tickets as well. “I can only imagine how stressed someone must be when each ticket costs somewhere like ₹6-7k, and they have bought multiple tickets, and then they see that the tickets haven’t reached their inbox,” he says.

The festival organisers, however, insist that they’ve begun their last-mile communication with all patrons to ensure that the matter is clarified. “This exercise will be completed in less than seven days, after which physical tickets will be sent to the delivery addresses, ensuring that only the rightful owner of the ticket will be granted access on-ground,” a spokesperson from BookMyShow tells us.

Meanwhile, there is high anticipation about who will be headlining the two-day festival, which is set to take place in Mumbai on January 28 and 29 next year. While the organisers are tight-lipped, we have found out that rock bands Pearl Jam (PJ), Red Hot Chili Peppers (RHCP) and Imagine Dragons will be the headlining acts. This will be the first India performance of PJ and RHCP. Pop sensation Camila Cabello is also slated to perform. HT City could not independently verify the line-up.

