American Idol Season 22 Episode 8: What's next for the Top 24? Release date, time and more

The thrilling American Idol Season 22 has officially reached its life-changing moment. For Episode 8, the recently ranked Top 24 contestants will move forward to the most competitive stage of the competition so far. Idol Mentors Tori Kelly and Jelly Roll will join them on their journey to the finale. Still from American Idol Season 22 Episode 8 sneak peek.(ABC)

Hollywood Week wrapped up on Sunday. The musical action continued on Monday's Showstopper round, with incredible performances and outranking results reeling out possibly the most talented bunch of contestants in the show.

Host Ryan Seacrest and judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan previously travelled to their respective hometowns for five audition rounds. Additionally, Perry announced ahead of the February premiere that Season 22 will be her final outing on the show. With the finale reportedly planned for May, American Idol will most likely showcase a heartfelt farewell tribute to her.

American Idol Season 22 Episode 8 Release date and time

The real American Idol competition will kick off in the upcoming exhilarating episode, ‘Top 24 at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii Part #1’. The eighth episode will air live on ABC on Sunday, April 7, at 8/7c. Jumpstarting the next contest round on Sunday, the Monday (April 8) episode will wrap up the Hawaii scene.

Streaming options extend to Fubo, SlingTV, Verizon Fios and Vidgo. New episodes also premiere the next day of the ABC broadcast on Hulu.

American Idol Season 22: Top 24 contestants

Finalised after the April 1 ‘Showstopper/Final Judgement’ episode, the Top 24 contestant announcements poured out as follows:

Jordan Anthony (18)

Odell Bunton Jr (28)

Nya (28)

Blake Proehl (24)

Triston Harper (15)

Roman Collins (24)

Kaibrienne ‘KB’ Richins (20)

Jack Blocker (25)

Mia Matthews (19)

McKenna Breinholt (25)

Emmy Russell (24)

Will Moseley (23)

Ajii (27)

Kayko (23)

Elleigh Marie (20)

Kennedy Reid (23)

KBlocks (27)

Abi Carter (21)

Jayna Elise (22)

Quintavious (21)

Hailey Mia (16)

Jennifer Jeffries (17)

Julia Gagnon (21)

Mackenzie Sol (23)

What to expect from American Idol Season 22 Episode 8?

The episode's title is self-explanatory in setting the concept for the next round. The recently announced Top 24 singers will embark on a journey to Hawaii, where America will punch in its first vote of the season for them. Episode 8 will feature 12 contestants taking the stage with their game faces on.

Famed former American Idol contestant and present-day two-time Grammy-winning artist, Tori Kelly will step out to mentor the new-age participants of the singing competition. She will also perform and eventually join the judging panel for the day. Kelly and Jelly Roll will serve as Idol Mentors for this year's Top 24.

She won't be the only alum of the franchise to set the stage on fire with her tunes. American Idol Season 21 winner - the first Hawaiian award recipient - Iam Tongi is also expected to demonstrate his musical prowess while inspiring the aspiring singers on set.