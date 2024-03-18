American Idol host Ryan Seacrest surprises fans with bold career move, fans pour reaction

American Idol just got a little less Seacrest! In a move that's left fans both surprised and intrigued, American Idol's longtime host Ryan Seacrest has announced a brand-new career venture. The beloved host is now a children's book author. He has teamed up with someone very special for a new project, sparking congratulatory messages from fans. Read on to learn more. Ryan Seacrest ventures into children's book authorship with sister Meredith, releasing 'Make-Believers' this fall (Pic credit: Instagram)

Ryan Seacrest ventures into the world of literature

The announcement came a few days ago when the upcoming Wheel of Fortune host revealed that he and his sister, Meredith, collaborated on a children's book. Titled Make-Believers, the book is scheduled for release on October 8, and fans are already eager to purchase it. Ryan also shared the illustrated cover image for the same.

Alongside the cover image, he wrote, “I’m thrilled to announce that my sister Meredith and I have written a children’s book called The Make-Believers, and it’s coming out this fall!" Referring to his charitable foundation, Ryan shared how he and his siblings always dreamed big while growing up, and how the Ryan Foundation helped them adopt this approach.

"Growing up, we constantly used our imaginations to dream big and take us far. Interacting with so many children through the @ryanfoundation has deepened our desire to encourage kids to dream and understand that through the power of their imaginations, they can envision an extraordinary life. With The Make-Believers, we hope to instill a belief in the magic of creating their own unique worlds." He added.

American Idol fans congratulate Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest became an instant household name as a host on the long-running competitive reality series American Idol. Since then, he has remained a popular figure on social media. Fans were thrilled to see him venturing into a new territory. “Congrats to both of you!!!! I want to buy it for my grandkids. Amazing”, wrote a fan. Others chimed in too. "Sweet... is there anything you cannot do? So talented, "Well done to the best brother-sister duo out there,” “Bravo! Love all your passions & endeavors..doing it together as first friends/sibs make it so special & satisfying!,” “You guys are amazing! I’m sure they will be awesome just like the two of you!!.”

While Ryan gave us a sneak peek of Make-Believers, according to the publisher's official description, it's "a book that celebrates the surprising strength of a child’s wild, wonderful imagination and how it can change the whole world."

