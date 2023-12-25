Wheel of Fortune contestant reflects on 'having a hard moment' on National TV after the worst guess ever

Gishma Tabari, the woman behind the now-infamous "worst guess ever" on Wheel of Fortune, breaks her silence, on her viral online showdown. For those who didn't catch it, in a recent episode of the well-known word puzzle-solving game to win money prizes, people were confused by a contestant's strange answer to a triple toss-up puzzle. Social media users without wasting a second labeled it as the worst choice ever while many were left questioning what the player intended to say. Wheel of Fortune still(ABC)

Wheel of Fortune contestant speaks out on facing mockery

Sharing about the aftermath of the mockery, Gishma Tabari revealed to Fox News Digital that her biggest fear came true while on stage. She said “I fear that I’m gonna go on the show and I'm gonna say or do something stupid that everyone's gonna laugh,” and guess “that’s what exactly happened.”

The ‘worst guess ever’ moment on Wheel of Fortune

During the scene, the letters slowly unfolded themselves and displayed "TH- -RITI-S_-GR-E" on the screen. When Tabari abruptly anticipated, "The British Ogre," leaving internet fans both confused and entertained.

In the interview, Gishma said that the response came from her mind alone. After giving it some thought, she admits that the guess no longer makes sense to her as well. She said "From the moment I was up there, and I saw the board, that's what I saw. Now I look at it and I'm like… it doesn't make sense."

After Pat Sajak, the host, asked her to repeat her answer, she quickly reiterated it. However, after a short pause, she realized her mistake and understood that the correct answer he was seeking was actually "The Critics Agree."

A devoted fan since childhood, Tabari had spun the Wheel of Fortune in her dreams years before ever landing on the iconic stage. Little did she know, her real-life guess would leave its own mark, not just on the board, but across the internet.

"I saw my picture and I was like, 'Oh my God. That's me”, she added, "There were some hurtful comments… but honestly, I wasn't upset by it…. People don't know who I am in general. I have a degree, I'm working… I feel like I just had a hard moment that was on national TV." She concluded but ended up walking happily out of the interview as she did win several prizes on the show.