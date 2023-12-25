Connections NYT hints and answers for December 25, 2023

The New York Times has a fun new word game called Connections. It's easy but addictive. You find connections between words in groups. There's a theme like books or technology. Only one link is true in each group, so you need to be smart. If you guess wrong, your errors go up, making it more exciting. You have four chances to get it right. Can you solve today's puzzle? Check the solution on December 25. Give it a try! Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Connections Today Hints for December 25

Yellow: Sweetheart

Green: How good is your Maths?

Blue: Can you feel the…….?

Purple: …………spill it out

If you know what are we talking about then minimize this page and go try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow – Darling

Green – Basic Geometric objects

Blue – Energy

Purple – Secret……………………..

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for December 25

Here is the #197 Connections' answer-

Darling: BABY, BOO, DEAR, LOVE

Basic Geometric Objects: LINE, POINT, RAY, SEGMENT

Oomph: ENERGY, FIRE, JUICE, ZIP

Secret___: AGENT, CODE, SANTA, SAUCE

If today's 'Connections' puzzle is a tough nut to crack, don't be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections?

In The Connections game, use your word skills. There are sixteen words in four groups. Pick four words with the same theme and click "submit." You can make up to three mistakes. Try it out!

What is NYT Connections?

The new word game from The New York Times is popular on social media. It's called "Connections" and is created by puzzle editor Wyna Liu. Similar to Wordle, it gives a new puzzle every day that gets harder by midnight. To help you solve these word challenges, we have tips and strategies. You can play it on web browsers and mobile devices. In 'Connections,' the goal is to group four words with something in common.