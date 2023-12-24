Connections NYT hints and answers for December 24, 2023
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - December 24, 2023
Calling all word alchemists! The New York Times Connections awaits your cunning. Unravel four intricately woven tapestries, each holding 16 enigmatic clues bound by a single, elusive thread. Can your wit untangle these puzzles and claim victory over each challenge?
With each rustle of the autumn leaves, a mistaken guess whispers of a connection missed. Yet, fret not, for hints dance just beyond the veil. Will you forge your path through sheer deduction, or bend your ear to the echoes of previous quests? Your intellectual odyssey begins now. Are you ready? Let the wordplay dance for December 24!
ALSO READ| Connections NYT hints and answers for December 23, 2023
Connections Today Hints for December 24
Yellow: Tender
Green: Pork pieces
Blue: Related to the Statue of Liberty
Purple: Blowballs
If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.
Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow: GENTLE
Green: CUTS OF PORK
Blue: STATUE OF LIBERTY FEATURES
Purple: THINGS TO BLOW ON FOR WISHES/LUCK
Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….
Connections Today: Answer for December 24
Here is the #194 Connections' answer-
GENTLE: LIGHT, MELLOW, MILD, SOFT
CUTS OF PORK: BELLY, CHOP, HOCK, SHOULDER
STATUE OF LIBERTY FEATURES: CROWN, ROBE, TABLET, TORCH
THINGS TO BLOW ON FOR WISHES/LUCK: CANDLE, DANDELION, DICE, EYELASH
If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.
How to play NYT Connections
Engage in Connections, a daily brain teaser! Decrypt sixteen tokens, uncovering four themes across the board. Find hidden secrets amidst errors, guided by subtle hints. Ready to embark on this wordplay journey?
What is NYT Connections?
Word wizards, step aside! Wyna Liu's "Connections" has stormed onto the New York Times scene, turning the digital puzzle world upside down! Forget one-word wonders - this daily brain-bender drops four cryptic clues into your lap, each begging to be sorted into its perfect category. Unleash your inner linguist, whether on the web or with your phone as your weapon, and conquer the "Connections" conundrum!