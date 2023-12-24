Connections NYT hints and answers for December 24, 2023

Calling all word alchemists! The New York Times Connections awaits your cunning. Unravel four intricately woven tapestries, each holding 16 enigmatic clues bound by a single, elusive thread. Can your wit untangle these puzzles and claim victory over each challenge? Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

With each rustle of the autumn leaves, a mistaken guess whispers of a connection missed. Yet, fret not, for hints dance just beyond the veil. Will you forge your path through sheer deduction, or bend your ear to the echoes of previous quests? Your intellectual odyssey begins now. Are you ready? Let the wordplay dance for December 24!

Connections Today Hints for December 24

Yellow: Tender

Green: Pork pieces

Blue: Related to the Statue of Liberty

Purple: Blowballs

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: GENTLE

Green: CUTS OF PORK

Blue: STATUE OF LIBERTY FEATURES

Purple: THINGS TO BLOW ON FOR WISHES/LUCK

Connections Today: Answer for December 24

Here is the #194 Connections' answer-

GENTLE: LIGHT, MELLOW, MILD, SOFT

CUTS OF PORK: BELLY, CHOP, HOCK, SHOULDER

STATUE OF LIBERTY FEATURES: CROWN, ROBE, TABLET, TORCH

THINGS TO BLOW ON FOR WISHES/LUCK: CANDLE, DANDELION, DICE, EYELASH

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

Engage in Connections, a daily brain teaser! Decrypt sixteen tokens, uncovering four themes across the board. Find hidden secrets amidst errors, guided by subtle hints. Ready to embark on this wordplay journey?

What is NYT Connections?

Word wizards, step aside! Wyna Liu's "Connections" has stormed onto the New York Times scene, turning the digital puzzle world upside down! Forget one-word wonders - this daily brain-bender drops four cryptic clues into your lap, each begging to be sorted into its perfect category. Unleash your inner linguist, whether on the web or with your phone as your weapon, and conquer the "Connections" conundrum!