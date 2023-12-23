Connections NYT hints and answers for December 23, 2023

Word wizards, get ready for your daily quest in the New York Times Connections! Explore through 4 themed tapestries filled with 16 cryptic clues connected by a mysterious thread. Do you have what it takes to solve these puzzles and conquer each challenge? Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

As the leaves rustle, incorrect guesses imply missed connections. But do not fear, for clues lie just beyond the veil. Will you face the puzzle head-on or seek guidance from past whispers? Your intellectual journey begins now. Are you ready? Let the wordplay for December 23 commence!

Connections Today Hints for December 23

Yellow: Mode of transportation

Green: Eager to join

Blue: A little bit of magic in your daily food

Purple: Plethora of berries

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION

Green: WILLING TO PARTICIPATE

Blue: LITTLE BIT, IN A RECIPE

Purple: ___BERRY

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for December 23

Here is the #193 Connections' answer-

MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION: BOAT, CAR, PLANE, TRAIN

WILLING TO PARTICIPATE: DOWN, GAME, IN, ON BOARD

LITTLE BIT, IN A RECIPE: DASH, DROP, PINCH, SPLASH

___BERRY: BLUE, GOOSE, RASP, STRAW

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

Calling all Word wizards! Engage your mind in the Connections, a captivating daily brain teaser presenting sixteen enigmatic tokens. Spread across the board, these words hold secrets, concealing four elusive themes. Can you decrypt the connections and unveil their true significance?

But fret not! Three errors disrupt the enchantment, yet subtle hints encircle you, offering guidance. Are you ready to embark on this mesmerizing journey of wordplay?

What is NYT Connections?

Wyna Liu's 'Connections,' the newest entrant in the New York Times' array of word games, has set social media abuzz. Drawing inspiration from Wordle, this game entices players with a daily challenge: categorizing a set of four words. Engage your linguistic prowess on the web or via mobile.