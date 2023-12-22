Connections NYT hints and answers for December 22, 2023
Get hints and answers for New York Time's 'Connections' for today - December 22, 2023
Brave explorer, prepare for your daily challenge in the New York Times Connections! Within 4 themed tapestries lie 16 cryptic clues, all intertwined by a single enigmatic string. Are you ready to decipher these riddles and triumph over each set?
Like the rustling of leaves, incorrect guesses hint at missed connections. But do not be afraid, for clues await just beyond the veil. Will you confront the puzzle directly, or seek guidance from previous whispers? This intellectual journey starts now. Are you prepared? Let the wordplay for December 22 begin!
ALSO READ| Connections NYT hints and answers for December 21, 2023
Connections Today Hints for December 22
Yellow: Bee’s mastery
Green: Spooky Halloween endeavors
Blue: Span of time
Purple: Sound one can hear in the wild
If you know what are we talking about then minimize this page and go try to solve your puzzle.
Connections Today: These are categories
Yellow: BEE CREATIONS
Green: CLASSIC HALLOWEEN COSTUMES
Blue: INTERVAL OF TIME
Purple: ANIMAL HOMOPHONES
Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….
Connections Today: Answer for December 22
Here is the #192 Connections' answer-
BEE CREATIONS: COMB, HIVE, HONEY, WAX
CLASSIC HALLOWEEN COSTUMES: ANGLE, CLOWN, PIRATE, WITCH
INTERVAL OF TIME: PERIOD, SPELL, STRETCH, WHILE
ANIMAL HOMOPHONES: DEAR, HAIR, HOARSE, WAIL
If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.
How to play NYT Connections
Attention all word wizards! Tap into your magical abilities with The Connections, a new daily brain teaser featuring sixteen mysterious tokens. Spread out on the board, these words hold the keys to uncovering four covert themes. Can you make the connections and unravel their true meanings? Be careful, as every wrong move casts doubts.
Three mistakes and the enchantment is broken, but fear not - subtle hints surround you for guidance. Are you prepared for this captivating journey of wordplay?
What is NYT Connections?
The latest addition to the New York Times' collection of word games, ‘Connections’ by Wyna Liu, has taken social media by storm. This game, inspired by Wordle, presents players with a set of four words each day that they must categorize. Test your linguistic skills on the web or your mobile device and triumph over challenging puzzles!