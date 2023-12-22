Connections NYT hints and answers for December 22, 2023

Brave explorer, prepare for your daily challenge in the New York Times Connections! Within 4 themed tapestries lie 16 cryptic clues, all intertwined by a single enigmatic string. Are you ready to decipher these riddles and triumph over each set? Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Like the rustling of leaves, incorrect guesses hint at missed connections. But do not be afraid, for clues await just beyond the veil. Will you confront the puzzle directly, or seek guidance from previous whispers? This intellectual journey starts now. Are you prepared? Let the wordplay for December 22 begin!

Connections Today Hints for December 22

Yellow: Bee’s mastery

Green: Spooky Halloween endeavors

Blue: Span of time

Purple: Sound one can hear in the wild

If you know what are we talking about then minimize this page and go try to solve your puzzle.

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: BEE CREATIONS

Green: CLASSIC HALLOWEEN COSTUMES

Blue: INTERVAL OF TIME

Purple: ANIMAL HOMOPHONES

Blow the trumpets before we reveal the answer….

Connections Today: Answer for December 22

Here is the #192 Connections' answer-

BEE CREATIONS: COMB, HIVE, HONEY, WAX

CLASSIC HALLOWEEN COSTUMES: ANGLE, CLOWN, PIRATE, WITCH

INTERVAL OF TIME: PERIOD, SPELL, STRETCH, WHILE

ANIMAL HOMOPHONES: DEAR, HAIR, HOARSE, WAIL

If you are not able to crack today’s ‘Connections’ puzzle, don’t be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

Attention all word wizards! Tap into your magical abilities with The Connections, a new daily brain teaser featuring sixteen mysterious tokens. Spread out on the board, these words hold the keys to uncovering four covert themes. Can you make the connections and unravel their true meanings? Be careful, as every wrong move casts doubts.

Three mistakes and the enchantment is broken, but fear not - subtle hints surround you for guidance. Are you prepared for this captivating journey of wordplay?

What is NYT Connections?

The latest addition to the New York Times' collection of word games, ‘Connections’ by Wyna Liu, has taken social media by storm. This game, inspired by Wordle, presents players with a set of four words each day that they must categorize. Test your linguistic skills on the web or your mobile device and triumph over challenging puzzles!