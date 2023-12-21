Connections NYT hints and answers for December 21, 2023

The New York Times has introduced a thrilling new word game called Connections, causing excitement in the online world. This game is easy to play but incredibly addictive, prompting players to uncover hidden connections among 16 words grouped into four themes like books or technology. Each quartet has only one true link, requiring sharp deduction and clever wordplay. Every incorrect guess adds to your error stack, increasing the suspense. With four lifelines, can you conquer today's puzzle? Whether you dive in or skip to the end for the December 21 solution, the challenge awaits! Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Connections Today Hints for December 21

Yellow: Washing clothes

Green: Escort

Blue: shades of 'I'

Purple: Valley and its kind

Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow –Seen In A Laundry Room

Green – Shepherd

Blue – What "I" Might Mean

Purple – …………….Valley

Connections Today: Answer for December 21

Here is the #193 Connections' answer-

ACCESSORIES – DRYER, HAMPER, IRON, WASHER

COMEDIAN’S OUTPUT – DIRECT, GUIDE, LEAD, STEER

ATTRACTION – IODINE, IOTA, MYSELF, ONE

TWO LETTERS + NUMBER – DEATH, HIDDEN, SILICON, UNCANNY

If today's 'Connections' puzzle is a tough nut to crack, don't be disheartened. Tomorrow brings a new set of words for you to explore and unravel.

How to play NYT Connections

To succeed in The Connections, channel your inner word wizard. The game presents a board with sixteen words, categorized into four mystery themes. Your goal is to select four words sharing a common category and click "submit." You're allowed up to three mistakes along the way.

What is NYT Connections?

The New York Times' latest word game is making waves on social media, thanks to puzzle editor Wyna Liu. Reminiscent of Wordle, "Connections" presents a daily puzzle that grows more complex by midnight. To aid players in solving these linguistic challenges, we've compiled helpful hints and strategies. Accessible on both web browsers and mobile devices, 'Connections' tasks players with categorizing four words sharing a common attribute.