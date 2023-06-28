Ryan Seacrest replaces Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune but Twitter is bored of him!

Pat Sajak has stepped down as the host of the iconic Wheel of Fortune game show. US TV personality Ryan Seacrest will succeed him in the coming year. Pat Sajak has hosted the show for over 40 years, since 1981. A still of Pat Sajak from Wheel of Fortune.

Sajak’s successor has big shoes to fill and Seacrest seems to be a reliable choice. He is known to be highly disciplined and is well-liked among fans and the industry alike. As expected of the man who successfully managed both ‘American Idol’ and ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ along with his own radio show. However, do fans approve of this decision?

Joi-Marie Mckenzie claimed that Ryan Seacrest was a lazy choice and Twitter seems to agree. He is a safe choice but the show needs something bolder and creative. It requires a fresh take to keep the audience, especially the younger generation, engaged.

Instead, many want to see Sajak’s longtime letter-turner, Vanna White host the show instead. Meanwhile, White, who has appeared on “Wheel” since 1982, is lawyering up as she claims she hasn’t received a pay raise in 18 years.

Compared to Sajak’s annual income of $15 million, White’s has been stuck at $3 million since 2005. Throughout that time, she has received only bonuses and no pay raises. With the help of the “aggressive” powerhouse attorney, Bryan Freedman, White is reportedly hoping to secure a big payday.

Her contract ends at the end of the 2023-24 season but Seacrest hinted that she will continue. “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White,” stated Seacrest.

Meanwhile, Twitter expresses its disapproval at Ryan Seacrest hosting another show and demands some new talent. They believe that he is not the right fit for the show since “it’s not that type of vibe on the wheel!’

Wheel of Fortune is also set to return to UK TV next year, hosted by Graham Norton. The UK adaptation of this classic show aired from 1988-2001.

Wheel of Fortune is an American television game show which began in 1975. The contestants in the show compete amongst each other by solving word puzzles. Their wins are awarded cash prizes as determined by a spinning wheel. It was originally hosted by Chuck Woolery, followed by Pat Sajak. Sajak became the longest-running host of a game show in 2018. Ryan Seacrest will take over in 2024.