Did Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak ‘rob’ contestant Neetu Varshney ?

Fans of the game show "Wheel of Fortune" are up in arms against host Pat Sajak after his decision against contestant Neetu Varshney’s answer during second “Toss Up” puzzle on Wednesday. Screengrab from the game show "Wheel of Fortune" (YouTube)

Varshney while solving the puzzle during the non-spinning round said what sounded like “At a moment’s notice.” But Sajak ruled the answer to be incorrect.

However, when fellow contestant Jeremy Manos solved the riddle and said “at a moment’s notice”, Sajak ruled it to be correct and the Manos thus earned $2,000.

“Almost got it, but it’s ‘at a moment’s notice,'” said Sajak to Varshney following Manos’ win.

Many social media users called out Sajak on the internet and they accused the host of mishearing Varshney's answer due to her thick accent.

"Neetu got screwed!! Clean your ears, Pat!!" complained one fan.

"Neetu got robbed on that puzzle solve! Booo!" said another user.

"Neetu answered correctly. She has an accent @WheelofFortune she deserves another episode," wrote another fan.

"@WheelofFortune I am calling you out tonight!…During the 2nd toss-up the woman on the right with the accent guessed it correctly and because Pat couldn’t understand her accent he told her she was wrong!!!" claimed a fan of the show.

"Neetu deserved that puzzle win she definitely said “At a moment’s notice," wrote another user.

"I AM IRRATIONALLY MAD AT THIS WHEEL OF FORTUNE EPISODE!!" wrote a shocked fan.

"I’m so glad to see other people that care— because you can absolutely see the upset in her face. It wasn’t right, it’s dismissive and a total let down by @WheelofFortune @CBS @TheVannaWhite #neetu deserves better," complained another user.

“@WheelofFortune NEETU LEGIT SAID TWO PUZZLES CORRECTLY AND YALL TOLD HER SHE WAS WRONG.ITS HER ACCENT— BOTH PUZZLES SHE WAS CORRECT ON!!! Y’all robbed her, that ain’t right at all,” wrote an enraged fan.

Eventually, Manos emerged victorious with a staggering $49,618, while Varshney could only win $1,000 after failing to secure any money during the competition.