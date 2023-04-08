Pat Sajak under fire as 'Wheel of Fortune' fans accuse him of "robbing" contestant of $100K jackpot

A recent episode of “Wheel of Fortune” has been making headlines, and it’s not because of an incredible win or a heartwarming story. Instead, fans are slamming host Pat Sajak for what they believe was an unfair decision. During the episode, college-aged contestant Alexa was given a puzzle prompt with 10 seconds left on the clock. She quickly figured out the answer, “Just Winging It,” but Sajak claimed that she had answered after the buzzer, and her response did not count. 'Wheel of Fortune' is facing backlash from outraged fans accusing host Pat Sajak of robbing a contestant of a $100,000 prize in the latest episode.

Fans immediately took to social media to express their anger, with many arguing that Alexa’s answer was correct, and that Sajak had made a mistake by not giving her the $100,000 prize. Some viewers even claimed that they could hear Alexa say “Just Winging It” before the buzzer went off.

The controversy has divided fans of the popular game show, with some calling for Sajak to apologize and award Alexa the prize money she rightfully won. Others, however, are defending the host’s decision, pointing out that Alexa’s answer was not an exact match to the puzzle prompt, which read “What are you doing?”

This isn’t the first time that Sajak has come under fire for his on-air behavior. Last week, he made headlines for telling wrestling star Austin Theory to take off his shirt during the show’s WWE-themed week. Some viewers accused Sajak of objectifying Theory, while others defended the host, saying that it was just harmless fun.

Regardless of where you stand on the “Wheel of Fortune” controversy, it’s clear that fans are passionate about the show, and they’re not afraid to speak out when they believe something isn’t right. Will Sajak apologize and award Alexa the prize money she rightfully won? Only time will tell.