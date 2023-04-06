Shocking unmasking in the Masked Singer US. Who is behind the doll mask?

The Masked Singer US unveiled a surprising guest under the Doll disguise in their latest episode, which aired on April 5th. In a Movie Night episode celebrating Warner Bros' 100th anniversary, Doll was forced to take off their mask after winning the previous week's show. To everyone's surprise, the heavy metal icon under the mask was Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider. Shocking unmasking of the Doll in the Masked Singer US. Who is behind the doll mask?

Despite their best efforts, none of the judges on the show, including Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, and Nicole Sherzinger, were able to guess Snider's identity. After Snider's unmasking, he gave a shoutout to Gene Simmons and Iggy Pop, but made it clear that no one could work pumps like him.

Following Snider's unmasking, Dandelion and Mantis went up against each other in the Battle Royale, with Dandelion being declared the winner. However, the show's Keep It On bell saved Mantis from elimination, meaning they will now go up against Medusa and Gargoyle in the wild-card round.

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider.

The judges shared their guesses for the identity of the bug, with Jeong saying it was Bruce Springsteen, McCarthy Wahlberg picking Kevin Bacon, Thicke guessing Dennis Quaid, and Scherzinger thinking it was Keanu Reeves.

Fans of the show were surprised and thrilled by Snider's appearance, and many took to social media to express their excitement. The Masked Singer US season 9 airs on Fox, while The Masked Singer UK airs on ITV1.