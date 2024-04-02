Nicki Minaj's real-life Barbie moments on Pink Friday 2 tour keep serving consecutive sold-out thrills

Nicki Minaj has been rousing thrills and chills among the audience of the North American leg of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour since March 1. The Trinidadian-born Queen of Rap had indeed held onto her glorious title firmly. Her highest-grossing spell has translated into her ongoing concert series that keeps serving the best of career-spanning smash hits, with all sides of her quirky music persona shining bright on stage. Barbie-core Nicki Minaj outfits for the Pink Friday 2 World Tour.(Instagram / nickiminaj)

Since the first day of March, Minaj has treated Barbz to a glimmering showcase all through Oakland, Denver, Las Vegas, Seattle, Phoenix, New Orleans, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Philadelphia, and other US stops. Her most recent performances set the stage ablaze at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 30 and Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on April, marking her 16th tour outing so far. The mind-boggling musical affair has been a sold-out one all through the month, with each show being a trailblazing achievement.

From her glittering performances being blessed by another reigning Queen of music – Queen Bey, to her onstage antics and plays involving the fans, inducing sparking hilarity, Nicki's invincible force is ruling Barbz's world. Her bespoke Barbie-core stage outfits, some even being vintage Versace and Chanel pieces, are one of the most twinkling highlights of the tour that fans can't stop raving about.

Her March 28 Prudential Center concert in Newark reportedly clocked in as the highest-grossing concert by a female rapper. Seemingly selling out over 12,000 tickets, it reeled in a revenue of more than $2 million. Presumably, the Madison Square Garden numbers estimation will churn out even bigger digits.

Nicki Minaj's trademark spunk-fuelled persona has rolled one-of-a-kind spectacles in a row, as she eyes the April 2 CGF Bank Arena in Baltimore. Longtime in the making, the much-awaited concert series supports her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, which dropped in December 2023.

Nicki Minaj's setlist for Pink Friday 2 World Tour

I'm the Best

Barbie Dangerous

FTCU

Hard White

Win Again

We Go Up

Big Difference

Beep Beep

Pink Birthday

Feeling Myself

Favourite

Cowgirl

High School

Needle

Chun Li

Red Ruby Da Sleeze

Barbie World

Roman's Revenge

Monster

Falling 4 U

Right Thru Me

Save Me

Here I Am

Let Me Calm Down

Nicki Hendrix

Super Freaky Girl

Anaconda

Pink Friday Bass

The Night Is Still Young

Moment 4 Life

Starships

Everybody

Nicki Minaj Barbie moments onstage: Concert outfits

Forest Nymph Barbie, aka the self-proclaimed “Vintage Versace Barbie”:

'Vintage Versace Barbie' - Nicki Minaj on Instagram

Enjoying her Legally Pink moment in Chanel:

Spunky Cowgirl Barbie :

Diva Barbie:

Custom Off-White ‘Black By Popular Demand’:

Dolce & Gabbana Barbie:

Photos from Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 Tour

Varsity Barbie:

Custom Off-White outfit.

War Queen (of Rap):

XI SCORPII breastplate, satin skirt.

21st Century Cowgirl Stage Queen: