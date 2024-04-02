Beyonce, Drake, Taylor Swift, BTS, others snag 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards: See the full winners list
The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 were held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on April 1.
This year's annual ceremony was hosted by Ludacris, with FOX broadcasting the event live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 may have been held on April Fools' Day, but the musical extravaganza didn't play any games when it came to honouring some of the biggest musicians of the 21st century.
Special honours shone the light on Beyonce, who recently dropped her new album Cowboy Carter this month. She took home the Innovator award, while Cher bagged the Icon Award. As for the nomination count, Taylor Swift took the lead with a total of nine nods, with Jelly Roll, SZA and 21 Savage coming in next with eight, followed by Olivia Rodrigo's seven.
It was a big night for K-pop stars as well. Several histories were made as BTS members snagged the first of the first accolades from newly introduced categories.
Here's how the night went:
Full list of 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards winners
iHeart Innovator
Beyonce
iHeartRadio Icon Award
Cher
Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
Kill Bill by SZA
Pop Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
Best Duo/Group of the Year
OneRepublic
Best New Pop Artist
Jelly Roll
Pop Song of the Year
Flowers by Miley Cyrus
Pop Album of the Year
GUTS by Olivia Rodrigo
Best Collaboration
Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez
Best New Country Artist
Jelly Roll
Country Artist of the Year
Morgan Wallen
Country Song of the Year
Heart Like a Truck by Lainey Wilson
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Ice Spice
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Drake
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
Heroes & Villains by Metro Boomin
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
All My Life by Lil Durk ft J Cole
Best New R&B Artist
Victoria Monet
R&B Artist of the Year
SZA
R&B Album of the Year
SOS by SZA
R&B Song of the Year
Snooze by SZA
Best African Music Artist
Burna Boy
Best New Artist (Alt & Rock)
Noah Kahan
Alternative Artist of the Year
Fall Out Boy
Alternative Album of the Year
The Record by Boygenius
Alternative Song of the Year
One More Time by Blink-182
Rock Artist of the Year
Foo Fighters
Rock Album of the Year
72 Seasons by Metallica
Rock Song of the Year
Lost by Linkin Park
Dance Artist of the Year
Tiesto
Dance Song of the Year
Strangers by Kenya Grace
Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban)
Young Miko
Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year
Karol G
Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year
Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53 by Shakira and Bizarrap
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)
Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican Album of the Year
Genesis by Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
Best New K-pop Artist
NewJeans
K-pop Artist of the Year
BTS' Jungkook
K-pop Album of the Year
5-Star by Stray Kids
K-pop Song of the Year
Cupic (Twin Version) by FIFTY FIFTY
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Producer of the Year
Jack Antonoff
Best Music Video
Seven by Jungkook ft Latto
Best Fan Army
BTS ARMY
Favourite On Screen
j-hope IN THE BOX
Favorite Debut Album
Layover by V (of BTS)
Best Lyrics
Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version) by Taylor Swift
TikTok Bop of the Year
Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift
Favorite Tour Style
Taylor Swift
Tour of the Year
The Eras Tour by Taylor Swift
Social Star Award
Gracie Abrams
Favorite Tour Photographer
Joshua Halling for Louis Tomlinson
