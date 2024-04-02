Beyonce, Drake, Taylor Swift, BTS, others snag 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards: See the full winners list

This year's annual ceremony was hosted by Ludacris, with FOX broadcasting the event live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 may have been held on April Fools' Day, but the musical extravaganza didn't play any games when it came to honouring some of the biggest musicians of the 21st century. iHeartRadio Music Awards Winners: Beyonce took home the Innovator Award, Drake won Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and Taylor Swift bagged six trophies, including Artist of the Year.

Special honours shone the light on Beyonce, who recently dropped her new album Cowboy Carter this month. She took home the Innovator award, while Cher bagged the Icon Award. As for the nomination count, Taylor Swift took the lead with a total of nine nods, with Jelly Roll, SZA and 21 Savage coming in next with eight, followed by Olivia Rodrigo's seven.

It was a big night for K-pop stars as well. Several histories were made as BTS members snagged the first of the first accolades from newly introduced categories.

Here's how the night went:

Full list of 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards winners

iHeart Innovator

Beyonce

iHeartRadio Icon Award

Cher

Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

Kill Bill by SZA

Pop Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

Best Duo/Group of the Year

OneRepublic

Best New Pop Artist

Jelly Roll

Pop Song of the Year

Flowers by Miley Cyrus

Pop Album of the Year

GUTS by Olivia Rodrigo

Best Collaboration

Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez

Best New Country Artist

Jelly Roll

Country Artist of the Year

Morgan Wallen

Country Song of the Year

Heart Like a Truck by Lainey Wilson

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Ice Spice

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Drake

Hip-Hop Album of the Year

Heroes & Villains by Metro Boomin

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

All My Life by Lil Durk ft J Cole

Best New R&B Artist

Victoria Monet

R&B Artist of the Year

SZA

R&B Album of the Year

SOS by SZA

R&B Song of the Year

Snooze by SZA

Best African Music Artist

Burna Boy

Best New Artist (Alt & Rock)

Noah Kahan

Alternative Artist of the Year

Fall Out Boy

Alternative Album of the Year

The Record by Boygenius

Alternative Song of the Year

One More Time by Blink-182

Rock Artist of the Year

Foo Fighters

Rock Album of the Year

72 Seasons by Metallica

Rock Song of the Year

Lost by Linkin Park

Dance Artist of the Year

Tiesto

Dance Song of the Year

Strangers by Kenya Grace

Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban)

Young Miko

Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year

Karol G

Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year

Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53 by Shakira and Bizarrap

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)

Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican Album of the Year

Genesis by Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma

Best New K-pop Artist

NewJeans

K-pop Artist of the Year

BTS' Jungkook

K-pop Album of the Year

5-Star by Stray Kids

K-pop Song of the Year

Cupic (Twin Version) by FIFTY FIFTY

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Producer of the Year

Jack Antonoff

Best Music Video

Seven by Jungkook ft Latto

Best Fan Army

BTS ARMY

Favourite On Screen

j-hope IN THE BOX

Favorite Debut Album

Layover by V (of BTS)

Best Lyrics

Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version) by Taylor Swift

TikTok Bop of the Year

Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift

Favorite Tour Style

Taylor Swift

Tour of the Year

The Eras Tour by Taylor Swift

Social Star Award

Gracie Abrams

Favorite Tour Photographer

Joshua Halling for Louis Tomlinson