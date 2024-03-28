Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 10 preview: Tom Schwartz feels his ‘biological clock ticking’; Sandoval eavesdrops

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval may be out of each other's hearts, but their mutual living conditions have panned out chaotically over the season. Their ongoing tussle for his assistant, Ann, will go on the next they're back on American TV screens. Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 11 will dive into numerous dramatic outpours, beginning with Katie Maloney dishing the lack of reliability with all those “addicted to the endorphins that come with working out.” For her, “real true joy and happiness” lies elsewhere. A glass of wine suits her the best. Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval in Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 10 sneak peek.(Bravo TV)

As she juxtaposes different pictures of “happiness,” others deal with their share of ongoing crises. Her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, for one, wants more than being a pup-dad. All these feuding exes have a lot on their plate. The next meal, served with piping hot tea, comes out on Tuesday. Before that, let's dig into the recently released sneak peek spilling all kinds of deets.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 10 Release Date

The tenth episode of the reality series, ‘Line in the Sand’, drops on Bravo TV on Tuesday, April 2, at 8 pm ET. International audiences may tune into the new VPR episode on Peacock the next day.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 10: What to expect?

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's assistant wars will continue to flesh out in the upcoming episode. Previously, Sandoval's assistant, Ann, revealed the various cons associated with her job. “Sometimes I have to pick up his dirty socks and underwear,” outed Ann. As she's hoped for “more administrative stuff” to come along her way, Ariana popped in with a new opportunity. Tom had been eavesdropping on their talks. Evidently, he's unhappy with his ex “stealing” his assistant.

“Ariana already got all of our friends. Now she has to take my assistant,” Tom voices his concerns.

Meanwhile, Tom Schwartz visits his friends - Scheana and Brock - and their daughter Summer Moon. Seeing them, he can't help but express his desire to have kids. “It's like Father Time is just knocking in the back of my mind… I'm sure I will be a good dad. Now I hope I'm a DILF,” he starts his emotional outpour. But then gets down to considering how he would be 60 when his still hypothetical kids graduate high school.

Ariana will eventually join her friend, Katie Maloney, and drop the dirt on Sandoval, eavesdropping on her and Ann earlier.

Fans already know the messy networking between the Vanderpump Rules co-stars. Katie recently caught hints of her now ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, kissing Scheana Shay.

Berating him as a “creep" and retrospectively considering her decisions, she wonders if she'd ever married Schwartz if she'd known what was happening behind her back. Katie and Tom married in 2016 before going their separate ways in 2022. She also addresses Scheana supposedly ‘invading’ her privacy for other reasons, further speaking for their upended friendship.

VPR Season 11 episodes premiere every Tuesday at 8/7c on Bravo.