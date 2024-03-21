Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 9: Ariana poaches Tom Sandoval's assistant? Release date and other deets spilled

The Vanderpump Rules squad has reportedly already filmed the Season 11 Reunion. But before that, the bridge of remaining episodes needs to be crossed. The Bravo Tuesday reality TV slot keeps showering viewers with endless streaks of contentious developments. With exes Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval sharing the same roof despite their separation, they're always the talk, or more like the whispered gossip, of the town. However, there may be a golden opportunity here with another potential ‘Scandoval’ in the making as Tom plans to take over the house. His feelings for Ariana may have died a while ago, but his relationship with the house goes deep. While he's off brewing schemes of riling Madix, she is ready to unleash her own plan of action and play god to his assistant, Ann. Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 9 Preview: Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are hatching plans of their own in their mess of an estranged relationship that continues to incite contentious misfires.(Bravo)

VPR Season 11 Episode 9 already sounds like a big, saucy mess, and we can't wait to get a load of it. Until next Tuesday, let's make do with the first look at the episode and the shenanigans being cooked behind doors.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 9 Release Date

The upcoming episode, ‘Kiss Kiss, Revenge Bang’, will drop on Bravo on Tuesday, March 26, at 8 pm ET. As for online streaming, the new VPR episode will be available on Peacock the next day. UK audience can tune into Hayu to watch the show.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 9: What to expect?

On March 21, Bravo released a sneak peek for the next episode, which teased major drama in store. The midseason trailer had previously signalled the fiery interactions yet to fire away on the set of Vanderpump Rules. Moreover, TV personality Andy Cohen recently fanned the flames, hinting that the remaining latter half of the season is “really good.”

Episode 9's preview shows Ariana Madix channelling her innate superhero complex to save Tom Sandoval's assistant, Ann, from under her ex's roof. “On the verge of full burnout,” Ariana pops in to ask Ann for a favour. Looking for extra help, she wonders if Ann knew anyone willing to take on her assistant's post. Her request also comes from a place of compassion, as she knows that Ann deserves “so much more than putting up with (her) ex-boyfriend." And so, she fires away the #SaveAnn movement but is also apprehensive of being seen as someone “poaching (his) assistant.”

On the other hand, Tom is busy hatching a plan of his own. He has no clue about what's going on in Ariana's life, but has his priorities set on the house, which they're currently sharing despite having broken up. In his interview segment, he spills the dirt about what he had his lawyers do two months ago. He's on his way to “buying Ariana out of the house for top market value” so she can walk away “free and clear.” But, as one could've seen it coming from a mile away, she's basically ‘seenzoned’ his e-mail.

Miles away, Lala Kent and Tom Schwartz meet up for a hangout sesh. Once they get talking, they open up different chapters of their lives - sex and sobriety.