Love Is Blind UK: Release details, hosts and everything we know so far

After months of building anticipation, Love Is Blind: UK is finally ready to hit the OTT sphere. A new official announcement clip dropped on March 21, confirming the dating reality show's release window and offering viewers a good look at the hosts. Merely over a week ago, Love Is Blind Season 6, with Nick and Vanessa Lachey helming the American love scene, wrapped up its course. Now, it's time for British singletons to jump on board and experience the experimental share of the series that will probably lead them down the altar with “happy endings.” Matt and Emma Willis will host the British edition of Netflix's dating reality show Love Is Blind, this August. (Netflix)

The hit reality social experiment will follow the same concept as its original precedent: taking hopeful singles to the pods to find love. From thereon, they will get to know each other from behind the veil, determining if love truly is blind or not. Over ten days, love-seeking individuals will go on blind dates and develop genuine bonds before possibly getting engaged. And it's only after their engagement that they'll meet their fiance for the first time. The following steps will have them move in together and meet each other's dear ones. Cut to four weeks later, they get to either make or break their relationship when they decide to utter the love-binding words, “I Do.”

The LIB experimental pods have traversed Brazillian, Japanese and Swedish international territories. Exactly a year after the new host duo's takeover was announced, the show will finally hit Netflix screens. And there's more to it! With Season 1 not having premiered yet, the love story is already moving on to the next phase, with Season 2 casting open for UK residents over 18. Auditions close on July 14, whereas Love Is Blind: UK Season 2's filming will commence later this year.

Love Is Blind UK Release Date

Netflix is circling around an August 2024 release window. The streaming giant revealed the first look at the show's new hosts back in 2023. They've caught the baton from their American counterparts - Nick and Vanessa Lachey - following the recent Love Is Blind Season 6 conclusion this month. The OTT platform hasn't quite settled on a fixed premiere date, but it's safe to say that reality TV fans can save their entire August beforehand.

Love Is Blind UK Hosts

Much like the Lachey couple, another married pair will also host the British edition of the dating show. Emma and Matt Willis are ready to assume the mantle on the experimental front, pushing the single lot to the pods for their fated love stories to take flight. Emma Willis was previously spotted on other reality TV gigs like Big Brother, Celebrity Big Brother's Bit on the Side and The Circle. On the other hand, her husband, Matt, is a boy band member icon who traces his musical roots to the group Busted, mirroring his American counterpart, Nick Lachey's 98 Degrees origins.

They previously banded on the hosting train in 2018, sharing the BRITs and BAFTAs stages. Emma and Matt tied the knot in 2008 but have been together since 2004. The lovely duo has been married for 15 years and shares three children.