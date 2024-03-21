Angelina Jolie wants ‘frivolous’ Brad Pitt winery case to end; he has other plans of ‘vengeance’

Ex-couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's tussle over the French vineyard, which once brought about their marital union but now continues to haunt their family, has shaped into an extended legal battle. On March 13, Pitt returned victorious against his ex-wife. However, his triumphant uproar was buried in a week when a Los Angeles court ruled against him and dismissed five of seven claims that Brad had upheld against Jolie. She's ready to hang up her cape and move in to peacefully “heal in private” after a stretched-out disagreement that has scarred their family. But, Brad? Not so much. The former couple share six children: Maddox (22), Pax (20), Zahara (19), Shiloh (17) and twins Knox and Vivienne (15), and are also entangled in a custody fight over them. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were together for over 12 years. (Image Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)(Shutterstock)

After her recent win in the winery lawsuit, Jolie's attorney, Paul Murphy, told Entertainment Weekly that this legal fight was riled up by Pitt to “cover up serious abuse.” He opened up about Jolie's demurrer and that she “truly harbours no ill-will toward Mr Pitt.” She hopes to be released from the “frivolous lawsuit.” Murphy also stated that the judge dismissed Pitt's claims because they held no legal basis.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Angelina Jolie - Brad Pitt winery lawsuit

Brad and Angelina's legal skirmish kicked off in 2021 when the latter decided to sell her interest in Chateau Miraval. Located in the south of France, the French vineyard was once their family spot for bigger dreams; the former couple even got married there in 2014.

Also read | Johnny Depp breaks silence after Lola Glaudini accuses him of abuse

However, once Jolie sold her holding company Nouvel, ridding her of the property, to Russian billionaire and Stoli group's owner Yuri Shefler for $67 million, Pitt played his part and sued the actress the following year. He wanted the sale to be voided and sought damages from Jolie. Kicking things up a notch in 2023, he filed additional claims and accused his ex-wife of “inflicting harm” on him to ruin his reputation in the business world amid their divorce.

Despite gaining a win in the lawsuit on March 13, Jolie's attorney confessed a week later, that a Los Angeles judge had ruled against Pitt in Jolie's demurrer. Paul Murphy also proclaimed in his ET statement that “Pitt's lawsuit has never been about a business dispute.” On the other hand, Angelina “harbours no ill-will toward” him and merely hopes to be released from the “frivolous lawsuit" and for Pitt to “join her in helping their family heal in private.”

On the contrary, Brad has other plans of “vengeance” that are well-seated in action. A new US Magazine report stated that he “is willing to drag out” the case and “will do it to spite Angie with vengeance.”

One of the two claims that the LA judge didn't dismiss was that Jolie and Pitt shared a “secret, unwritten, unspoken implied contract” that upheld the condition that she couldn't sell her interest without Pitt's consent. A source close to ET denied the existence of any such agreement between them. They also remarked that Jolie's team is “confident” that the final two claims will be ruled out as the case progresses.