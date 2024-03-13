Brad Pitt's latest win against ex Angelina Jolie, 'War of the Roses' heads to $64M courtroom drama

Brad Pitt is clearly at an advantage in ‘War of the Rosés.’ The latest court ruling is favouring Pitt, who has been handed up-to-the minute victory in the battle to control the French vineyard he owned with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. This marks his second consecutive win after the previous one in February. This big win implies that the Bullet Train star’s legal team has all the rights to take the lawsuit to court, in which the A-lister is suing Jolie. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt separated in 2016.

Brad Pitt wins latest legal battle against ex Angelina Jolie

According to Mail, Jolie’s legal team had been trying to reverse a court decision in LA that agreed with her ex-husband's claim. The big claim made by Pitt, where he mentioned Jolie selling her share of their beautiful vineyard to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler without his consent in 2021, has been the center of dispute between the Hollywood heavyweights since their divorce. However, the court has now dismissed claims that his lawsuit was "frivolous, malicious, and part of a problematic pattern," marking another win for the Fight Club star.

The Chateau Miraval dispute

Now, following the big win, Pitt’s legal team is reportedly preparing to take the lawsuit to court in which the Babylon actor is suing Jolie for breaching an agreement that they would give “each other first refusal.” The Chateau Miraval estate, renowned for producing award-winning sparkling rosé, is a 1,300-acre French winemaking estate that the couple jointly purchased in 2008. They later exchanged wedding vows in 2014 at the same place which currently values around $164 million.

A source close to Pitt said Mail, “Brad wants Jersey to start giving answers. He should have the right to know who bought his company.

‘He has put his heart and soul into Chateau Miraval and feels like the rug is being pulled out from under him. He’s not sure who he’s doing business with."

Earlier, Pitt, who had a 60% stake in the estate compared to Jolie's 40%, gave an additional 10% to Jolie as a gift, making it an equal 50-50%. However, the couple parted ways in 2016. Issues arose when Jolie sold her share, but Pitt claims that he still owns 60% of the company and that the transaction is void.