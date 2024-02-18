Brad Pitt is ‘very happy’ in his 'first serious' relationship with Ines de Ramon after split from Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt's romantic life takes a positive turn as he embraces a deep and contented relationship with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. An insider is opening up about Pitt‘s relationship with his newfound love following a report that they moved in together. Moving in together is seen as a ‘natural step’ forward in their relationship, showing how deeply connected and committed they are to each other. Brad Pitt Sends Ines de Ramon Pink Peonies for Valentine’s Day(Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty)

Brad Pitt found his spark again

There's little doubt that the sixty-year-old two-time Oscar winner and the thirty-four-year-old jewelry executive are sharing Brad's California home these days. Their choice to live together was motivated by a number of factors, as disclosed by an insider, and was seen as a "natural" development in their relationship. “They were spending so much time together at Brad’s that it just made sense for Ines to move in with him,” the insider said to People. “Brad’s very happy and loves spending time with her. Moving in together was a natural thing.” they continued.

Who is Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon?

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt have been dating since at least November 2022. Before this, in 2022, after three years of marriage, de Ramon—who currently serves as head of wholesale at Anita Ko Jewelry—divorced actor Paul Wesley. On the other hand, Pitt and Angelina Jolie separated in 2016 following a relationship that began in 2005 and ended in marriage nine years later, in 2014.

“Since the divorce, Brad’s dated but never seriously,” the source told the outlet. “This is the first serious relationship, and he couldn’t be happier," they added. While the two attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have yet to make their official red carpet debut together.

“With Ines, he found his spark again,” the insider said, “It’s truly amazing to see. Brad’s a great guy. He deserves to be happy.” In terms of work, Brad will feature in The Movie Critic, Quentin Tarantino's last picture.