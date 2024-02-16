Brad Pitt moves in with girlfriend Ines de Ramon: Report

Brad Pitt is taking his relationship to the next level. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor, who has been dating the 32-year-old Ines de Ramon for over a year, are now living together. A new report from People states that Ines has moved into Brad's home. (Also read: Brad Pitt scores latest win in Château Miraval dispute against Angelina Jolie over $500M French Winery) Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon have been dating for a while now.

Brad and Ines move in together

The report was quoted by a source from Ines, which read: "It's pretty recent. They are going very strong and she is happier than ever." The source also added that Ines has not given up her place entirely.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are yet to make an official red carpet debut as a couple, even though the duo attended the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where Brad Pitt presented his longtime friend and actor Bradley Cooper with the outstanding performer of the year award for Maestro. They had also stepped out at LACMA’s Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles last year in November. The pair have reportedly also been to multiple trips together, including a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2023. Brad and Ines were first linked together in November 2022.

More details

Brad Pitt was previously married to Angelina Jolie. They decided to get divorced in 2016. They share six children: 17-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Pax, 14-year-old Zahara, 13-year-old Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox who are 10 years old. On the work front, it was recently announced that Brad will be starring in Quentin Tarantino's final film The Movie Critic.

Meanwhile, Ines De Ramon was previously married to The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley. The two parted ways in 2022, after three years of marriage.

