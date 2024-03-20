Johnny Depp breaks silence after Blow co-star Lola Glaudini accuses him of abuse

Actor Johnny Depp has reacted after his Blow co-star Lola Glaudini accused him of verbally abusing her on sets of their 2001 film. As reported by Deadline, Johnny's response came after an episode of the Powerful Truth Angels podcast from January 30 recently emerged on social media. In the podcast, Lola recounted how she was mistreated by Johnny. (Also Read | Johnny Depp reacts as Ranveer Singh thanks him for 'unknowingly' teaching him about craft) Johnny Depp and Lola Glaudini starred in Blow.

What Johnny has said

In a statement to Deadline, Johnny's representative said, “Johnny always prioritises good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time.”

Lola recalls Johnny abused her on Blow sets

According to the report, Lola said that while filming a scene for Blow, director Ted Demme told her to ‘burst out laughing’ while Johnny delivered a monologue. “I hear the cue, and I go haha, I do a big laugh or whatever. Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face and he goes, ‘Who the f*** do you think you are? Who the f*** do you think you are? Shut the f*** up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to f***ing say my lines and you’re f****** pulling focus. You f****** idiot. Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can f****** shut the fuck up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you f****** stay.’”

Lola shared that it happened on the first day on the set and she hadn't met Johnny before that. She added that he was with the star whom she ‘idolised’ and was ‘so excited to work with’, but he ‘reamed me in my face’. Lola revealed her thought at that point was not to cry.

Johnny later spoke with her

She recalled that Johnny approached her later and said that earlier, he was ‘really in his head’ and staying in his character, ‘doing this Boston accent’, adding it was ‘really f****** with him’. He added that he wanted to make sure “we’re cool and everything”. Lola said that she replied she was ‘totally cool’.

About Blow

Blow was a biographical crime drama film directed by Ted Demme, about an American cocaine kingpin and his international network. Apart from Johnny and Lola, the film also starred Penelope Cruz, Franka Potente, Rachel Griffiths and Paul Reubens, among others.

