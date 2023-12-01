Johnny Depp reacts as Ranveer Singh thanks him for 'unknowingly' teaching him about craft

Ranveer Singh has expressed his admiration for Johnny Depp at the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival. The actor was honoured for his contribution to cinema. He thanked "master of transformation", Johnny, in his acceptance speech. Sharon Stone presented Ranveer Singh with the honour at the event, which was also attended by Johnny. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh honoured by Sharon Stone at Red Sea Film Festival; poses with his ‘inspiration’ Johnny Depp) Ranveer Singh and Johnny Depp at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

What Ranveer said to Johnny

He said, “I'm going off-script for a moment here. Wow, one of my screen idols is in the house. Ladies and gentlemen, Mr Johnny Depp. My good sir, I have followed your work since Edward Scissorhands and What's Eating Gilbert Grape. What an honour to be receiving this award in your presence.”

Johnny reacts to Ranveer's speech

"Thank you for everything you have unknowingly taught me about the craft, sir. Master of Transformation, versatility, is something that I am inspired by you," he added. Ranveer's gesture brought a huge smile to Johnny's face. He kept his hand on his chest and nodded his head several times.

About Red Sea International Film Festival

Ranveer was one of the three recipients of this year's Honorary Yusr Awards at the Jeddah-based film gala, which opened on Thursday. Diane Kruger and Saudi actor-writer Abdullah Al-Sadhan were the other two personalities to be honoured with the award. Other Indian cinema personalities who will attend the festival include Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Frieda Pinto.

Ranveer poses with Johnny

The official Instagram page of the Red Sea Film Festival posted several pictures and videos from the ongoing edition. In one of the photos, Ranveer posed with Johnny. Both twinned in black for the event. The Red Sea International Film Festival will conclude on December 9.

Ranveer's upcoming films

Ranveer is all set to surprise the audience with his exciting line-up of his films next year. He will reprise his role of Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Kareena Kapoor. Ranveer will also headline Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

While announcing the film, Farhan requested the audience to give the same love to Ranveer as they showered on previous Don instalments. "In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way."

"The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan," his social media post further read. Don 3 will arrive in 2025.

