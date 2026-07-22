Did Arijit Singh end his retirement with Yeh Awarapan? Manager sets the record straight

Since the release of Awarapan 2's title track, Yeh Awarapan, on Tuesday, the internet has been flooded with speculation that Arijit Singh is making a comeback after stepping away from playback singing. The song reignited excitement among fans, who took it as a sign of the singer's return. However, amid the growing buzz, Arijit Singh's manager has finally addressed the rumours and clarified the situation. Back in January, Arijit Singh surprised fans by revealing that he would no longer take up new playback singing assignments.

Is Arijit Singh coming out of retirement? The release of Yeh Awarapan immediately sparked speculation among fans, with many wondering if Arijit had reversed his decision to retire and returned to playback singing just months after making the announcement. However, the singer's team has now dismissed the rumours, clarifying that the song is not a comeback but a project Arijit had committed to long before his retirement.

The team confirmed that he recorded the track to honour that prior commitment and has not resumed playback singing. The singer’s team cleared the air when ThePrint reached out to them.

“He is just completing the projects that were finalised before the retirement was announced. Arijit isn’t doing a comeback in playback singing. These are old commitments,” his manager said.

Meanwhile, Yeh Awarapan has been composed by Amaal Mallik. The lyrics have been penned by Rashmi Virag. The song has been picturised on Emraan Hashmi, who is reprising his character of Shivam Pandit in the film. The song touches upon themes such as grief and inner conflict.

The song has been released under the Sony Music India banner, and reunites the singer with Mukesh Bhatt’s production house Vishesh Films. Arijit first shot to nationwide fame with the chartbuster Tum Hi Ho from Mohit Suri's 2013 musical romance Aashiqui 2, which was also backed by Vishesh Films.

Arijit Singh announces retirement Back in January, Arijit surprised fans by revealing that he would no longer take up new playback singing assignments. He first shared the update on Instagram, then elaborated on X, where he spoke about his growing inclination toward classical music and his desire to devote time to what he truly enjoys.

While the announcement left many fans emotional, the singer clarified that he is not disappearing entirely from the industry. “God has been really kind to me. I am a fan of good music and in future will be learning more and doing more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments, will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won't stop making music,” the singer wrote. Just weeks later, Arijit released a new independent single, Raina, which received a positive response from fans.

Over the years, he lent his voice to several iconic tracks, including Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Raabta, Kesariya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage and Tum Kya Mile, to name a few.