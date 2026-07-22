‘Gusse se khaul raha hoon’: Naseeruddin Shah calls Delhi Police 'gundas' for lathicharging students

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has shared an impassioned statement on the ongoing student protests, comparing Delhi Police personnel who lathicharged students to American ICE agents. In his angry message, the veteran actor also shared that he was hurt and angry by the visuals from the protest, but urged the youngsters to carry on with their protest, promising them support. Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah addressed the ongoing student protests in a video message. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Naseeruddin Shah fumes at attack on students A day after the Delhi Police lathi-charged against protestors during the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) Chalo Sansad march, Naseeruddin Shah addressed the episode in a video message. The video was shared on the Cockroach Janta Party’s social media accounts late on Tuesday night. Speaking in Urdu, the National Award winner said, “Agar ek jaahil iss mulk ki rehnumaayi kare to uska dil yahi chahega ki poora mulk ussi ki tarah jaahil, nasamajh, naakabil aur berehem bane (If a fool runs this country, his heart will want that the entire country becomes ignorant, foolish, incompetent, and merciless like him).”

Addressing the lathicharge on the students in Delhi, Shah added, “Iss waqt mera dil bhi bhara hua hai aur main gusse se khaul bhi raha hoon yeh dekhkar ke humare bachchon ke saath kis tarah zulm ka bartaav kiya ja raha hai unn gundon ke haathon joh mujhe America ke ICE agents ki yaad dilate hai, muh pe naqab lagaye hue, haath mein danda liye hue. Kabhi apne bachchon ke baare mein bhi socha karo aur yeh bhi socho tumhara anjaam tumhe bhi ek din milega zaroor. (Right now, my heart is aching and I am also boiling with anger watching how our kids have been treated by these goons who remind me of American ICE agents, wearing masks and carrying sticks. Think about your own children sometimes and think that you will get your due one day for sure).”

The veteran actor ended his video message with an appeal to the protestors. “Inn sab bachchon se main kehna chahta hoon ki himmat na harein. Bahut se logon ki hamdardi aapke saath hai. Bahut se log aapke saath hai. Aap ladte rahe, mujhe humare mulq ki yuva peedhi se humesha ummeed rahi hai aur ab voh ummeed aur ujagar ho gayi hai. Aap log apni ladayi ladte rahein, hum aapke saath hain. (To the kids, I want to say, don’t lose hope. Many people’s sympathies are with you, so you keep on fighting. I always had hope from this country’s youth, and now that hope has intensified.)”