First look at RHOP Season 8 Reunion: Unexpected cameo and who's whose father trap unravels

Things are never calm with the Real Housewives, and this time, the Potomac lot is heating the stage with their upcoming emotional sit-down. With the Season 8 finale coming ahead, the stage is set for the reunion episodes to reflect on the messy season. The ladies have no plans of holding back, and their fierce allegations will make you clutch your pearls. Andy Cohen will join cast members Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Dr Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton and Season 8 rookie Nneka Ihim to clear out the trials and tribulations of the friendship. Here's what you can look forward to with the upcoming reality TV RHOP reunion trifecta. RHOP Reunion for the eighth season will premiere this March and April 2024. (Bravo)

RHOP Season 8 Reunion Release date and where to watch

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 is a three-part reunion premiere that will be first rolled out on Sunday, March 31 at 8/7c on Bravo. You can catch all the uncensored bashing on Peacock the next day.

RHOP Season 8 Reunion Part 2 will air on April 7, while the final and third part will wrap up the season on April 14.

The reunion chaos will break out the following week of the Season 8 finale broadcast, scheduled for March 24.

RHOP Reunion Trailer:

RHOP Season 8: What to expect?

According to Bravo's official announcement of the reunion seating chart, Andy takes the centre, as always. To his left, we have Mia Thornton with Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo and Ashley Darby. On the other couch to Andy's right, Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, and Nneka Ihim take their seats.

Bravo's press release reveals that the cast will "reflect on a rollercoaster season filled with the trials and tribulations of friendship." The recently released reunion trailer also has Andy Cohen “set an intention” for each of the ladies present to “find a path towards moving forward.” They won't be unaccompanied either, as their partner will pop in for a surprise appearance, with an unexpected cameo over FaceTime.

The dirty talk will circle Robyn, who is being called out for always backing Juan. Conversely, Robyn and Gizelle will drop the ball on Candiance as certain allegations about Chris come to the top. Mia will lay the groundwork for talks around her new boyfriend, but will also have to face off against a stirring rumour.

As the reunion continues in the following parts, the husband will join the mess and look back at the season's memories. Wendy and Nneka will be at each other's throats with shocking receipts turning the tide for them. As nothing gets left on the table, the emotional twist will witness Gizelle addressing her relationship with her late father as well.

Some more heartbreaking news will surface towards the reunion finale. Ashley's divorce from Michael will find a spot in the discussion pool. With each member reflecting on time spent during the past season, previous altercations point fingers at everyone. Even though Andy pushes for the women to move forward, their long-time friendships seem to be hanging by a thread.