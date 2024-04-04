Easter heist in Los Angeles, $30m stolen from a vault without any signs of a break-in, police trying to gather clues

A seasoned crew of thieves executed a sophisticated heist on Easter Sunday, stealing approximately $30 million from a vault at the GardaWorld facility in Sylmar, Los Angeles. The theft went unnoticed until the following morning. Armored trucks are parked outside the GardaWorld facility in the Sylmar section of Los Angeles on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Thieves stole as much $30 million in an Easter Sunday burglary at a Los Angeles money storage facility in one of the largest cash heists in city history. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)(AP)

“The money was stolen on Easter Sunday from an unspecified location in the Sylmar area,” Officer David Cuellar told CNS.

The GardaWorld facility in Sylmar handles cash for several businesses in the area, sources told Eyewitness News.

The LA Times reported that very few people would have known about the cash being stored at the facility, hinting that it was a job done by seasoned burglars.

Break-In leaves no trace

“The thieves were so stealthy that the safe showed no signs of a break-in from the outside—and the operators of the business were none the wiser until they opened it on Monday," the Los Angeles Times said.

According to officials involved with the inquiry, the burglars gained access to the facility through the roof and avoided setting off any alarms when they entered the money storage unit.

On Wednesday, footage of the facility revealed a big hole on the side of the building, with a mound of debris next to it. It is unknown if this damage was caused by the break-in, according to the outlet.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Los Angeles Police Department and the FBI, are actively investigating the heist. As of now, there are no leads or suspects identified.

Largest heist in LA History?

"The heist is one of the largest in Los Angeles history and also outpaced all of the region’s armoured-car thefts." Los Angeles Police Department, Cmdr. Elaine Morales.

The incident occurs nearly two years after up to $100 million in jewels and other valuables were stolen from a Brink's big rig at a Southern California truck stop.

The thieves have not been apprehended, leaving the case unsolved.